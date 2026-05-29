Falcons OTAs are revealing an early Matt Ryan trend that's impossible to ignore

When the Atlanta Falcons hired Matt Ryan to be their first-ever president of football, their expectations were pretty concrete. He was never going to go on a Philip Rivers-esque career arc, he was hired to work with Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham to help snap Atlanta's playoff drought.

Arthur Blank's decision to hire a franchise legend in an oversight capacity has already paid dividends, but I don't think we realize how much. During Falcons' OTAs on Wednesday, Matty Ice was once again present, but not only that, he was seen throwing--something he hasn't done much of since retiring.

Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa should be shaking in their boots. Having the best player in franchise history not only be Atlanta's lead decision-maker, but showing up to practice on a consistent basis confirmed why Falcons fans have never and will never turn on Matt Ryan: he's the standard for Falcons' QBs.

President of football Matt Ryan has been a consistent attendant during Falcons OTAs

Not only did Tua mention the future Hall of Famer has been out at OTAs every day, he helped them work out the receivers on the goal line on Wednesday. He may not have the arm he did during his prime years, but I guess No. 2 has still got it and wants to help this franchise in any way he can.

It's no surprise the former NFL MVP is always around. It's his job to be. Blank's idea was for him to be a buffer between ownership and the new regime. But instead, he's embraced the return to Flowery Branch, where his playing experience has found ways to help the Dirty Birds get ahead of the 8-ball.

He was the one who encouraged Cunningham not to trade down from Pick 48 when Avieon Terrell was available. The four-time Pro Bowler gave some fantastic advice to the Falcons' rookie class. And he's been showing up often to assist the new regime. The same qualities that made him a fan favorite as a player have translated into his executive career.

The craziest part? Ryan wasn't the only franchise legend at this practice session. For the second time in the last two weeks, Roddy White was in attendance alongside his former QB. And seeing them both back in the facility invested in the Falcons' well-being warms my heart.

It's not like Ryan's mini throwing session will threaten the Falcons' current QB competition, but it's still cool to see. Atlanta has been stuck in QB purgatory ever since he retired, so seeing him throwing and showing him up at practice was a cool reminder of the glory days--and a sign of where the Falcons are headed with him calling the shots.