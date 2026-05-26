Matt Ryan's message to Falcons' rookies proved Arthur Blank made the right call

When the Atlanta Falcons hired Matt Ryan to be their new president of football, many were skeptical about the hire. On paper, Arthur Blank hiring a franchise legend with no prior executive experience to be the lead decision-maker for a new regime is a risky choice, but it seems to have worked out so far.

Matty Ice offers a different expertise compared to your typical executive. He's able to directly relate to what these rookies and what these players are going through, and his football IQ and his lived experiences has added another wrinkle to a front office looking like one of the NFL's most promising.

The team released a video of the four-time Pro Bowler meeting with the Falcons' rookie class during rookie minicamp, so if you weren't sold on the hire yet, you have to be now. Ryan gave these guys such great words of wisdom that I wasn't even in the room and I'm ready to run through a brick wall.

"I know you've only been here three days, but when we look at November or December, there's eight or 10 guys in this room that will make a significant impact on taking us where we want to go," Ryan said. " You need to get your mind right. You need to wrap your head around the fact that you guys are going to be impactful players in the NFL, and it's gonna happen fast, so be ready for that."

Matt Ryan's playing experience is giving the Falcons a hidden edge

He was talking to a room full of players where most of whom were either Day 3 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft or undrafted free agents, but treated them all as if they were the No. 1 pick. This is a group of guys who do not have high hopes for their pro futures, but the former NFL MVP revealed that unless they believe they will succeed, odds are they probably won't.

"The one common trait I saw amongst players who were great and players that weren't was a high level of self-belief. You need to believe it before anyone else. And that starts right now. You need to believe it."

That's a pretty powerful message, but still not the biggest he offered. The most important piece of advice Ryan gave the rookies was simple: there's no age limit on good leadership. So just because these guys are inexperienced doesn't mean they won't be able to teach NFL vets a thing or two.

"Leadership has no age. There's guys you're gonna play with that have 14 years in the league, that have done this for a long time, that might be in a different stage of their life, that at some point are going to need you to lead them... The impact you can make on this locker room is immeasurable... The guys that have been here a while, you can make them better. We expect you to make them better, and we encourage you to lean into all the resources that we have here to get the best out of yourselves."

The future Hall of Famer was hired to serve as a buffer between Blank, Ian Cunningham, and Kevin Stefanski within this franchise, but he remains the standard for excellence in Atlanta, so Matt Ryan is quietly becoming the ace in the hole for this revamped Falcons' front office.