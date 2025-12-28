Falcons’ overlooked free-agent gem is finally earning some national recognition

The Atlanta Falcons haven't given fans many reasons to be encouraged this season, but the defensive turnaround has been years in the making. And while the improved pass-rush is receiving most of the credit, Divine Deablo has flown under the radar despite a breakout first season in Atlanta.

The Falcons signed Deablo to a two-year, $14 million deal this offseason, and that decision has quickly paid dividends due to his versatility. And his big year led Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker to include the 27-year-old in his rankings of the 20 best free agent signings from the 2025 offseason.

"The Falcons’ 2025 campaign quickly took a wayward turn, leaving lingering doubts about the organization’s leadership going into 2026. Still, Atlanta’s defense has taken steps forward under Jeff Ulbrich — highlighted by Deablo." Bradley Locker

The Virginia Tech product has only appeared in 11 games this season because of a forearm injury that led to him being placed on IR, but when he's on the field he's been fantastic. And that's partially because he's a perfect fit for the modern defensive scheme Jeff Ulbrich has been running in Atlanta.

Divine Deablo has been one of the Falcons' best free agent signings in years

Entering Week 17, Deablo has quietly been one of the best linebackers in football. According to Pro Football Focus, his 76.9 PFF grade ranks sixth at the position, while his 78.7 coverage grade ranks second out of 86 qualified linebackers, yet he's hardly been talked about this season.

Part of that might be due to the fact that the Falcons are 6-9, but that's not the only reason. First-round draft picks James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker have shined in their rookie seasons, while fellow linebacker Kaden Elliss is playing his way into being awarded with lucrative payday this offseason.

Deablo has also logged career-highs in both tackles for loss and passes defensed, which is because Ulbrich asks him to do a lot for the defense. And his value was only affirmed while he was sidelined, as no other Falcons' defender was able to match his versatility or replace his impact on the defense.

He's elite in coverage which was clear after he shut down Trey McBride in Week 16, but the fact that he's strong run stuffer is just as impactful. Elliss is better at getting to the quarterback, but Deablo's instincts as a converted safety are unmatched. And his sideline-to-sideline athleticism is something Falcons fans haven't seen from a linebacker in years.

The 2021 third-round pick by the Raiders was good in Las Vegas, but he's blossoming into a star in Atlanta, so nobody will question Locker's assessment.