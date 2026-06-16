Falcons' QB desperation could see them fall right into a major trap

We had enough movement in the quarterback carousel this offseason, but things are only getting crazier as the offseason progresses. We've seen guys like Kirk Cousins, Tua Tagovailoa, and Malik Willis change teams this offseason, but there's still a major domino that's set to fall later this summer.

After a legal battle with more corruption than an episode of Suits, former Inndiana, Cincinnati, and Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is headed to the NFL Supplemental Draft. He was stripped of his college eligibility after a gambling scandal that nearly tore the college football world apart.

So naturally, you'd think any QB-needy team would be foaming at the mouth to land a player as talented as Sorsby. But as weird as it sounds, the Atlanta Falcons are not one of those teams, and nor should they be. The NCAA basically revolted against his potential return, yet the 22-year-old could still face NFL discipline, and that's not a risk this team is well-positioned to take.

Falcons must steer clear of Brendan Sorsby in the Supplemental Draft

Unfortunately, this didn't stop ESPN's Ben Solak from naming the Falcons as a team that could be interested in Sorsby's services in July. He sees this as a unique opportunity for Atlanta to bring in a potential franchise quarterback amid the QB battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

"The same is true for Atlanta, where Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. are fighting to see who gets a chance to hold on to the job beyond 2026."

They're a QB-needy team, but they don't need this. Instead of bidding a Day 2 pick in July on a player with more red flags than a bullfighting ring, the Dirty Birds would be better off rolling with Penix and Tua in 2026 and if all else fails, they can draft a more talented signal-caller in the real 2027 Draft.

Sorsby placed over $90,000 dollars in bets over four years and made at least 40 wagers on Indiana football when he was playing for them. We all know what happened the last time the Falcons had a player embroiled in a gambling scandal: they didn't take it lightly, and traded him less than a year later.

The wounds of the Calvin Ridley scandal are still fresh, and I can't imagine that Arthur Blank is a big fan of the optics of bringing in another player with gambling concerns. The NFL is a PR game, and there's nothing about the Brendan Sorbsy situation that screams "good PR" for whoever drafts him.

The lack of maturity from a potential franchise QB is far from ideal. He was paid $5 million to transfer to Texas Tech, and issued more statements as a Red Raider than his number of snaps played. He had a great year in 2025, but he is not talented enough to be worth all of the off-field baggage he has. Penix and Tua may not be elite, but they're true leaders.

This is going to be the most-talked about supplemental draft likely ever. Even though there hasn't been a supplemental draft pick since Jalen Thompson in 2019, it's inevitable that someone will bid on Brendan Sorsby. But ideally, it won't be Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons.