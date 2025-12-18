Falcons' QB dilemma opened the floodgates for Terry Fontenot to right a major wrong

It feels like the Atlanta Falcons have been in quarterback purgatory since Matt Ryan was traded, but never like this. The Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke days were dark, but it's now clear that neither Michael Penix Jr. nor Kirk Cousins are worthy of being the Falcons' long-term answer at QB.

Penix's injury history and lack of development are alarming while Cousins' advanced age and murky contract situation are making it clear his days in Atlanta are numbered. The Dirty Birds will be comfortable starting the 37-year-old in Week 1, but they will explore multiple avenues this offseason.

Future of the QB position. "Everything is on the table," #Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 17, 2025

Raheem Morris confirmed that that everything is on the table for the Falcons this offseason, but quarterback is the one position holding an elite roster back. So with Cardinals' Kyler Murray likely to be moved this offseason, Atlanta could be a legitimate landing spot for the former No. 1 overall pick.

The Falcons could end up being players in the Kyler Murray sweepstakes

Terry Fontenot tried (and failed) to trade for Murray during the 2023 NFL Draft, but trade talks did get close, which means that there was a time where Fontenot was interested in giving the 28-year-old the change of scenery he's desperately needed for years now.

It has been a disaster season for the ex-Heisman Trophy winner, as he made just five starts before suffering a foot injury that saw him go on IR. However, when he was nearing a return, the Cardinals shut him down for the rest of the season, instead wanting to roll out Jacoby Brissett as the starter.

Brissett has also fared way better as the starter, but the Oklahoma product is still a more than viable starting option. He's still one of the best athletes in the NFL at his position and his arm strength is adequate, so perhaps a transition to Zac Robinson's offensive system could serve Murray well.

A trade for Kyler would have to include Cousins to ensure the salaries match, but it's still risky. The two-time Pro Bowler has only played a full 17 games once since the pandemic, and has made less than 10 starts in two of his last three seasons, so another injury prone QB isn't the answer.

He's a solid short-term option in Penix's absence, but he would also be under contract and making over $45 per year for at least two more seasons. That makes no sense for a team who will exercise the out in Cousins' contract this offseason to sign some young stars to new long-term extensions.

That means Murray could be an option due to his track record, but the Falcons should aim for someone younger.