Raheem Morris' threw gasoline on Falcons' QB dilemma with just one interview

The quarterback drama in Atlanta is only getting spicier by the week.Raheem Morris refused to compare Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr, but certainly had high praise for the veteran after his best start of the season, which proved he's still a viable starting option at this stage of his career.

While addressing the media earlier this week, Morris explained he's not surprised by Cousins' three-touchdown performance, but prefaced that by saying Penix displayed flashes of greatness before going down with injury.

"Kirk is just playing well. I don't want to compare the two (Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.). They both have done a nice job of getting things done. We've had moments where Mike has looked great." https://t.co/QXYZPotjFt — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) December 15, 2025

Morris is clearly being cautious and trying not to speak negatively of the quarterback he helped select eighth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but we can read between the lines. Cousins has not earned the victories Falcons' fans want to see, but Atlanta is 2-2 since Penix's ACL tear in Week 11.

For reference, Atlanta is 3-6 this season when Penix starts. In fact, Atlanta's offense has steadily improved since Cousins took over. Even Kyle Pitts had a career game against the Bucs in Week 15 with 166 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and Cousins did all of this without Drake London.

Raheem Morris' confidence in Kirk Cousins may leak into 2026 season

The four-time Pro Bowler threw for 373 yards in that comeback victory on Thursday Night Football against the Bucs. Penix last threw for 300 yards in late September, and has never eclipsed even close to 350 yards in his career.

In fact, in Cousins' last three games against the Bucs, dating back to last season, he's thrown for over half the yards (1,161) Penix had through nine starts this season (1,982). If only the Falcons played Tampa Bay every week.

The numbers suggest Cousins should start going forward, but is it worth it? Morris seems interested in what Penix provides long-term, and Cousins is an aging veteran who's playing under an expensive contract.

From a fan's perspective, it's a no-brainer: Start Cousins! In 2026, what do they have to lose? Sure, once Penix returns from his ACL tear, he can prove to be (or not to be) the franchise guy, but he's not proved it thus far.

Even his completion percentage (59.6%) is drastically worse than Cousins' since the beginning of 2024 (64.7%). Oh, not to mention the offense has scored more points with Cousins under center.

Looking toward 2026, unless Atlanta receives a jaw-dropping return for him, he needs to stay put. Especially with Penix potentially missing part of next season, Cousins must be the guy to lead the offense.

Of course, a younger, cheaper alternative like Mac Jones could be brought in to lead the charge, but that type of trade is about Atlanta's only option. The Falcons have no draft capital to select an elite rookie quarterback in 2026, and many other positions must be filled in.

It makes the most sense to let Cousins remain the starter next season, if they want to compete until Penix returns.