Falcons' rivals pick up only weapon that can stop Drake London in new mock draft

Over his four-year career, Drake London has dominated the Buccaneers. Through seven games, he averages 89 yards per game. He consistently dominates the Atlanta Falcons' bitter rivals more than any other team in his career. While he will be looking to carry his elite performance into 2026, the Bucs want to slow him down.

If they were ever going to, this mock draft will help them do it. A three-round mock from PFF writer Gordon McGuiness saw Tampa Bay land Jermod McCoy from Tennessee with the 15th pick. The junior cornerback missed all of 2025 with a knee injury, but that never affected his draft stock.

He was elite in his first two college seasons, and only improved from year to year. In 2023 at Oregon State, McCoy had seven passes defended and two interceptions. In 2024, when he transferred to Tennessee, McCoy had another seven PBU's but four interceptions.

The Bucs have the perfect opportunity to stunt the Falcons best weapons in latest PFF mock draft

He has exceptional ball hawking abilities, and has an incredibly high ceiling. His injury coupled with his 6-foot frame are worrisome, but his skill and production are undeniable. Hopefully the Bucs don't go this route in the 2026 Draft, especially since their defensive overhaul in this scenario only gets worse.

With Tampa Bay's next selection, McGuinness had the Bucs selecting Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. The junior is an elite linebacker and I'm shocked he isn't projected as a first round pick in this mock draft and Jason Licht could see him as the perfect successor to Lavonte David, who is a free agent.

Hill produced an SEC high 16.5 tackles for loss in 2024, coupled with eight sacks and four forced fumbles across sixteen games. Last season, the 21-year-old racked up seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, and three more forced fumbles across just ten games.

He's a force to be reckoned with and an elite defensive playmaker. If the Bucs decide to give him a call in the second, Falcons fans won't be thrilled. Over his three-year collegiate career, he racked up 249 tackles and eight forced fumbles and was an All-American in each of his last two seasons with UT.

Not only does Bijan Robinson have a history of struggling to hold onto the ball, but he also has never fared well against the Bucs. Robinson is a world-class RB but he averages just 46 rushing yards per game against his NFC South foes, which is his worst against any team he's faced more than once.

Finally, he has the Bucs drafting Ohio State tight end Max Klare. The Purdue transfer had a lackluster 2025 campaign with 448 yards on 43 receptions. In 2024, he caught 51 passes for 685 yards as a Boilermaker. If the Bucs go this route to replace Cade Otton, Falcons fans should be excited.

Klare has not improved year over year, and has a high ceiling, yet lower floor. This would be a risky pickup for the Bucs, and Falcons' fans should be cheering for it to happen. As for the rest of this mock draft, it would be a nightmare, and nothing anyone in Atlanta should want to see go down.