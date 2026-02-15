Falcons' rival found the perfect way to slow down Bijan Robinson in new mock draft

We still don't understand how exactly the Carolina Panthers won the NFC South with an 8-9 record, but they're about to get better. After a swift Wild Card exit from the NFL Playoffs, the Panthers are poised to pick at No. 19 in the 2026 NFL Draft in April after overachieving this season to begin with.

While they have plenty of spots that need help, Pro Football Focus gifted them a golden opportunity to neutralize the Falcons' biggest strength: Bijan Robinson. In Max Chadwick's latest mock draft, he had the Panthers selecting star Clemson DT Peter Woods in the first round.

His name likely won't jump out at you, but he's an elite run stopper. During his last two seasons at Clemson, Woods compiled 12 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

NFL Draft Buzz gave him an 87.9 prospect rating and a mid-first round grade. The 6'3'' junior weighs 315 lbs and reportedly can squat 700 lbs, while benching 490. His insane, other-worldly strength is a fantastic trait for an interior defensive lineman.

PFF gives Panthers fantastic reason to not be scared of Bijan Robinson after latest post-Super Bowl mock draft

If the Panthers decide to select Woods in the upcoming draft, Bijan's path to dominance in NFC South play will get tougher. In 2025, the Panthers were in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards allowed per game. The division champs allowed 122.9 per game, and it could have been much worse.

The Panthers allowed 120+ rushing yards in ten games last season, and 145+ five times. All season, the duo of A'Shawn Robinson and Bobby Brown struggled to stop the run up the middle. The two are ranked 42nd and 80th out of all interior defensive linemen by PFF.

To make matters worse, these two defensive linemen are contracted in Carolina through at least 2026. This creates a dilemma for the Panthers brass: cut your losses and draft a young, experienced rookie to pair with your star Derrick Brown, or refuse to admit defeat and try one more year.

The draft will tell us all we need to know about Panthers GM Dan Morgan, but Falcons fans will hope they choose otherwise. If Woods falls in Carolina's lap this April, the NFC South will only be more difficult. Robinson averaged 127 all-purpose yards against the Panthers in 2025, and he's in jeopardy of not replicating that.

Thankfully, Robinson has historically dominated the Panthers. In 2024, he averaged 139 yards through the two matchups against Carolina. All Falcons fans can do is sit back and hope the Panthers mess up, but either way, it may not matter because of the historic season he just had.