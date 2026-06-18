Falcons rookie is earning surprise recognition before ever playing a snap

While second-round cornerback Avieon Terrell and third-round receiver Zachariah Branch have generated plenty of attention, another rookie the Atlanta Falcons drafted is beginning to receive recognition from outside Atlanta.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport tabbed fourth round linebacker Kendal Daniels as one of six underrated rookies poised to make a real impact in 2026 before ever playing a snap. And it’s not hard to see why.

At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Daniels isn't your typical linebacker prospect. His 79 and 1/4-inch wingspan ranked fourth longest among all players at this year's combine, and general manager Ian Cunningham made it clear the size and movement skills were a major draw.

"He's definitely a Brich guy," Cunningham said, referring to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. "Fits those measurables and what he looks for and what we look for. You see him play all over the field. He's a rare athlete... he can do a lot of things for you on defense."

The LB room is wide open for rookie Kendal Daniels to make an impact

Daniels also started his career as a safety at Oklahoma State before moving to linebacker at Oklahoma, which Ulbrich has a track record of turning converted safeties into productive linebackers. Foye Oluokun did it. So did Divine Deablo.

Last season at Oklahoma, Daniels lined up on the defensive line, in the slot, in the box and at deep safety in a role that Brent Venables referred to the "cheetah". That kind of range is exactly what Ulbrich's defense is built around.

Now this isn't a crowded depth chart Kendal Daniels is trying to crack. Kaden Elliss, Atlanta's longtime green dot linebacker, left in free agency for the rival Saints of all teams, leaving a real void.

Deablo is expected to step into the play-calling role, and the Falcons added veteran Christian Harris in free agency. But Harris' injury history is a real concern as he's missed an average of six games per season over four years in Houston and has just 28 total tackles combined over the last two seasons.

Beyond that, it's Troy Andersen and JD Bertrand standing between Daniels and real snaps. Neither has established himself as a clear starter. And Harold Perkins Jr. is more of a tweener than an off-ball LB.

Sure Daniels is still adjusting to a new position at the NFL level, and there's a learning curve that comes with that. But the traits are real, the scheme fit is obvious, and the opportunity is there for the taking.

Unfortunately, we have yet to see him take the field during rookie minicamp, OTAs, or mandatory minicamp because he's recovering from injury. He was spotted in a boot a few weeks back. Hopefully he'll be back in time for training camp.

Because if training camp goes the way the Atlanta Falcons are hoping, Kendal Daniels won't just be an "underrated rookie" heading into the season. He'll be a week 1 contributor in a defense that desperately needed one.