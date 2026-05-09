Falcons' path to extending Bijan Robinson just got harder thanks to the Jets

The Atlanta Falcons are going to extend Bijan Robinson. There's no question about it at this point. The running back market is finally being treated like a priority, but unfortunately, another back has been paid big money as the New York Jets reportedly agreed to an extension with star runner Breece Hall.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets agreed to a three-year, $45.75 million extension with the 24-year-old, whom New York placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on earlier this season. But that comes in at $15.25 million a year, which surpasses Derrick Henry to make him the third-highest paid running back in the NFL. But this deal will also have an effect on the evolution of the RB market.

The Hall deal will almost certainly continue to drive up the price tag as the Falcons look to extend Bijan. The All-Pro RB was already being looked at as a lock to receive over $20 million per year on a new extension, but Ian Cunningham may have to pony up even more cash to get a deal done now.

Breece Hall's lucrative extension will drive up Bijan Robinson's price tag

SNY's Connor Hughes reported that New York's extension with their star RB will essentially serve as a fully guaranteed two-year, $29 milllion contract. The third year has no guarantees, but incentives have a chance to drive a $14.5 million a year contract into territory that'll surpass Henry's deal.

And frankly, that's bad news for all of the running backs who have yet to be extended. The Dirty Birds are already in a race to get Bijan extended before the Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions and De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins, and the longer they wait, the more money Atlanta risks having to pay.

The 2023 first-round pick was set to make market-resetting money regardless, but now, we're talking unprecedented money for a running back. You can kiss that $20 million AAV contract goodbye, as the Falcons are going to have to offer him something in the $25 million a year range to close the deal.

Right now, I would expect an extension with the former Texas Longhorn to get done this summer and look something like this: Three years and between $69 million ($23M a year) and $75 million ($25M in AAV), and this number has a chance to increase further if Gibbs and Achane are extended before him.

There's a reason that the Falcons are prioritzing an extension with Robinson over Drake London and Kyle Pitts. The wide receiver and tight end markets are far more concrete, and Cunningham knows full well what extensions should look like for Atlanta, while the RB market hasn't offered this same clarity.

We all know which player is the most valuable to the offense. Give me the guy who recorded nearly 2,300 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns in 2025, so if Hall got top-of-market money, there's no telling what payday Bijan is in line to receive and how it will shake the RB market to its core.