Falcons' rookie minicamp triggered under-the-radar family reunion with former QB

The Atlanta Falcons sure do value the bloodline. They have already had one family reunion taking over the storyline of their offseason with A.J. and Avieon Terrell joining forces, but rookie minicamp unearthed another awesome family story you probably would've missed if you weren't looking closely.

The Terrells are cool because they'll play together, but this other one is a son following in the footsteps of his dad. Jeff George spent three seasons with the Falcons in the 1990s before leaving for Oakland, but his son, Jayden, is looking to follow in his dad's footsteps to begin his NFL career.

Jayden George got an invite to Falcons' rookie minicamp, which took place this weekend. George wasn't the most polished college QB. He spent time at Alabama, Miami, FAU, Bowling Green, and finished up his career at NAIA school Ave Maria, which is a school I didn't know existed until today.

The Falcons invited Jeff George's son Jayden to their rookie minicamp

George's younger son spent seven years in college, and 2025 was when he saw the most action. However, he completed just 46.1% of his passes and threw seven touchdowns in 10 appearances against NAIA competition, so he was never truly on the NFL radar in terms of hearing his name called.

I wouldn't call George someone whose going to make the roster, let alone the practice squad, but it's a cool story. The Dirty Birds signed MSU-Morehead's Jack Strand to compete for their QB3 role, and of the signal-callers Atlanta displayed at rookie minicamp, I'd bet on Strand to have a bigger long-term impact.

It's an interesting story. Jeff George was was the No. 1 pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, and started all 16 games for the Falcons in both 1994 and 1995, but a nationally televised argument with June Jones saw him get suspended for all but three games in 1996. Jayden has had a different path.

Five different schools. Multiple redshirt seasons. He may be the father of someone who was once an NFL star and one of the league's best passers, but it'll be tough for him to get that opportunity. Maybe this is all meant to help spark a career in coaching, but Matt Ryan is all for the sentimental value.

While the emotion of theTerrell family reunion is (rightfully) going to generate more buzz in NFL circles, seeing the Falcons giving Jayden George a chance to follow in his dad's footsteps is so cool. So even if it doesn't amount to much as expected, at least they both got to wear the red and black.