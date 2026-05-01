Falcons' DB Avieon Terrell's first jersey number comes with a hidden message

When the Atlanta Falcons selected Avieon Terrell with the 48th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, all people could think about was the storyline with his brother. A family reunion in Atlanta and all that. But even brother storyline or not, the Falcons managed to snag a clear first-round talent in the middle of Day 2.

Terrell is the crown jewel of Ian Cunningham's first draft class, so he offers more than a cool anecdote for broadcasters to use on game day. And that's a message he's been sending time and again. And after the Falcons dropped the jersey numbers for their rookies, Terrell's choice of number stood out.

The team revealed that the 21-year-old will be wearing No. 12 in 2026. That's a regular number. Why is that significant you may ask? Because A.J. Terrell wears 24, and having the two Terrell Brothers wear jersey numbers that will signify their connection will make it sweeter when he develops into a star CB.

The connection between A.J. and Avieon Terrell shows up in their jersey numbers

Additionally, the jersey numbers for the rest of the Falcons' rookie class were released. Zachariah Branch will wear 17, Kendal Daniels will wear 53, Harold Perkins Jr. will wear 56, Anterio Thompson will wear 98, and Ethan Onianwa will wear 75. But none of their choices will have the meaning of Terrell's.

Naturally, the jersey numbers coming out this early in the offseason are subject to change, especially once training camp kicks off. Typically rookies settle for what's available this time of year, so this number could be a stopgap option until training camp rolls around and he chooses something else.

But I'm not convinced. The older brother gets 24, because he has more established production and is one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. But it's a little symbolic, as the 12 could signal that Avieon is well on his way to becoming what A.J. has, but still has plenty of work to do until he gets to his level.

Avieon has looked up to his big brother all his life. He was there when the Dirty Birds drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and now they get to share their journey with each other. His brother will help him lock down in Atlanta, so of course he's showing his admiration in a small way.

To most people it may seem like nothing, but I understand the message. If Avieon Terrell can become even half of what A.J. Terrell has developed into with the Atlanta Falcons, he will be proud. And with this choice, not only is he trying to make himself proud, but his brother who will mentor him too.