Falcons running into a wall in pursuit for an elite pass rusher
The Atlanta Falcons must find some pass-rush help soon. They have only taken down the quarterback five times in six games—the fewest in the NFL.
The defense has been reeling from their inability to get pressure. They cannot continue allowing the opposition to pitch a tent in their backfield and wait for someone to get open. Terry Fontenot must find some help but it won't be easy as every well is drying up for one reason or another.
Falcons are in trouble as they look for an elite pass rusher
The Falcons are in a tough spot on defense, they aren't in a position to add a mid-level pass rusher and call it good. They need to get a game-changer who can totally revamp the position but that will come at a costly price, if even possible.
We would all love someone like Haason Reddick or Maxx Crosby. Those are two studs who can lead the NFL in sacks but that also means their teams either won't let them go or won't let them go at a fair price.
Initially, Reddick seemed like the best option but then it was detailed that if he is traded to an NFC team, the Jets will then give the Eagles a second-round pick rather than the third-rounder. That is brutal for the Falcons, they would have to overpay for Reddick.
Not to mention, there are concerns about the veteran. He hasn't been around an NFL team since last year, he isn't getting any younger, and you will have to pay him before he takes the field.
As for Maxx Crosby, the Raiders would be crazy to let him go. He is a cornerstone player for their rebuild and their owner has stated they aren't going to trade him.
Another name that is swirling around is Myles Garrett. The Browns trading him is too crazy to imagine. They used a first-overall pick on him and handed him a new contract because he has been one of the best at his position. Again, this is a cornerstone player who they likely won't trade even if they need cap space due to the disaster that has been Deshaun Watson.
All in all, Terry Fontenot is not in a good place. He needs to land a difference-maker but will likely have to settle with a high-upside player like this former Georgia Bulldog who I highlighted in a previous article.