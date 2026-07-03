Falcons should carefully avoid WR move that would render other moves obsolete

The Atlanta Falcons have made their fair share of moves at the receiver position this offseason, but there are some who believe they aren't done at the position. As if Zachariah Branch, Olamide Zaccheus, and Jahan Dotson aren't enough additions to a WR room that had zero depth last season.

But Falcons' beat reporter Josh Kendall thinks that another move at receiver could still come before the start of the season. It doesn't have to be flashy, and there's room for a move at the position after the release of Casey Washington. The bottom of this depth chart has little proven production.

"First-year general manager Ian Cunningham has been diligent in improving the fringes of Atlanta's roster since being hired, and if there's going to be a random offseason move, it might come at wide receiver," Kendall wrote.

If Atlanta was to look at the free agent market, they'd have their fair share of options. Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, and Keenan Allen are the top wideouts available. And given what stage we're at in the summer, it likely wouldn't cost much for Ian Cunningham to strike a deal with one of them.

The Falcons should run for the fences instead of signing Deebo Samuel

Diggs and Hill have too many off-field concerns for the Dirty Birds to be intrigued, and Allen is nearing 35. So while going over ideal landing spots for top offensive free agents, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton projected the Falcons as a destination that could look to the market to sign Deebo Samuel.

"As a proven pass-catcher who can fill a void and carve out a secondary role of his own, the seven-year veteran would be an ideal fit with the receiver-needy Atlanta Falcons," Moton wrote.

Unfortunately for Moton, Atlanta really doesn't make much sense as a potential Samuel destination. The 30-year-old has never played a full 17-game slate, and his best days are firmly behind him. While he can still be a solid contributor, he showed he's not the same player he was back with the 49ers.

However, that didn't stop Moton from elaborating more on Samuel's fit in. A-Town. He believes the 2019 second-round pick from South Carolina would instantly step in as the Falcons' No. 2 receiver and would make plays after the catch. But that is precisely the same role that Branch was drafted for.

"Atlanta has an unsettled receiver corps behind Drake London. Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie third-rounder Zachariah Branch will compete for targets in complementary roles... Samuel would be an immediate upgrade in the No. 2 spot. Most importantly, he can extend plays after the catch."

Moton's logic is sound because the Falcons do need extra receiver help, but they need more of an outside wideout to step in as a deep threat in place of Jahan Dotson, not a power-slot guy when Branch is a younger, more explosive YAC guy who will operate out of the slot.

If the Falcons were to add some receiver help, Deebo would basically render the Branch pick obsolete, and that's the last thing this team needs. So while another WR signing seems plenty feasible, hopefully it's not for a washed-up injury prone slot receiver with red flags.