Falcons' early WR totem pole offered a glimpse at depth behind Drake London

The Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver room this time last year was brutal. Their receiver group will always revolve around Drake London, whom they recently awarded with a four-year, $141.5 million contract extension, But not all of the Falcons' contributions at the position will fall on his shoulders anymore.

Atlanta's lack of receiver depth plagued them when London was sidelined for five weeks in 2025, and the new regime made sure to crane-kick that issue like Daniel LaRusso. They didn't want to embark on another situation where David Sills V and Casey Washington were forced to play key roles at WR.

So in order to combat that, the Falcons made a bunch of moves at the position. They signed Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus in free agency and drafted Georgia's Zachariah Branch in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, so they passed the bar of "be better than last year" with flying colors.

The Falcons' competition for one of their final WR spots is wide open

While London, Dotson, Branch, and Zaccheus are set to be the main four wideouts Atlants utilizes, tne deptb chart doesn't end there. We know this quartet is at the top of the depth chart and all of them have already confirmed their roster spots in 2026, but there's still a receiver competition to be had.

Most NFL teams roster six receivers, and the Dirty Birds only have four spots confirmed. So that means Atlanta is set to embark on a WR competition for those final two spots once training camp begins. And there's set to be a lot of bodies in contention, even after Casey Washington was cut.

Dylan Drummond

Chris Blair

Vinny Anthony II

Keelan Marion

Le'Meke Brockington

Juice Wells Jr.

Cash Jones

The Falcons will have veterans Dylan Drummond and Chris Blair battling with undrafted rookies Vinny Anthony, Cash Jones, Keelan Marion, and Le'Meke Brockington. And after Washington's release, there's a new wild card in this race in his replacement: former UFL standout Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr.

While Falcons' beat reporter Josh Kendall was going over some early 53-man roster projections, he unpacked the current state of the receiver room. He projected Blair and Drummond as the two wideouts who would take the final two spots because none of the new competition has stood out.

"The depth here gets thin quickly after the top four," Kendall wrote. "Blair and Drummond are incumbents who spent most of last season on the practice squad with a couple of game-day cameos, but the Falcons brought in a lot of competition before OTAs. None of it stood out, though, so watch for some new faces before Week 1."

Kendall didn't seem particularly enthused about the idea of Drummond and Blair making it, although the former's chances seem stronger after a nice showing during minicamp. But he also mentioned that UDFA RB-turned-WR Cash Jones could be a wild card here if he has a strong camp.

Here's the issue with rolling with Drummond and Blair: this new regime has preached the art of competition, but they also want to bring in their own guys to do so. It's why we've seen Atlanta move on from so many failed Fontenot experiments this offseason, and both of them are Terry guys.

Anthony got some strong buzz during rookie minicamp, and he and Marion have been a part of the punt return competition alongside Branch, Dotson, and Zaccheus. But with the way the offense will rely on those WRs, it's no given Branch will field punts, especially with how he's excelled on offense.

Given Atlanta's woes in the return game, Wells is also expected to throw his hat in the ring in the return man battle and the final spot in the WR room may go to a special teams guy. Deven Thompkins got cut, and they wouldn't have done that if they didn't feel confident they found better KR options.

The Atlanta Falcons' receiver depth, especially with these last two spots has left a lot to be desired, but they're banking on one of these many options to prove themselves during training camp. And even if they don't, they're still in a much better spot at the position than they were last season.