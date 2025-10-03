Falcons shouldn’t sabotage Michael Penix Jr.’s future just to benefit Bo Nix

After months of speculation and trade rumors, Kyle Pitts has finally put the doubts surrounding his future with the Atlanta Falcons to rest. In his first season catching passes from Michael Penix Jr., the fifth-year pass-catcher is on track to have his best statistical season since his 1,000-yard rookie campaign back in 2021.

The former Florida star is amid a contract year, and conversations surrounding his future have continued. While fans want to see the 24-year-old remain in Atlanta, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame suggested that Denver Broncos' GM George Paton should call Terry Fontenot about trading for Pitts.

Verderame's proposal sent Pitts to the Mile High City in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick—which feels disrespectful for a player who was drafted in the top five of the NFL Draft not too long ago. The Evan Engram experiment in Denver has crashed and burned, so maybe a different star tight end could help Bo Nix return to form.

Any Kyle Pitts trade would be a massive mistake for the Falcons

Just because teams will come calling doesn't mean Fontenot should take the bait. Through four weeks, Pitts has recorded 20 receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown—which makes for a 17-game pace of for 85 receptions, four touchdowns, and nearly 900 receiving yards.

After leading Denver to the playoffs last season, the expectation was that Nix would take another step forward in Year 2. However, he's been another victim of the infamous sophomore slump as the Oregon product's four interceptions are tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

Aside from Courtland Sutton and second-round rookie RJ Harvey, the Broncos' playmakers aren't doing enough to move the peddle. Engram has just eight catches on the season and Marvin Mims is a glorified return man—so Pitts would instantly serve as the second receiving option in Denver.

The Falcons already have enough problems as it stands. With Darnell Mooney nursing a hamstring injury, their lack of receiver depth has become a glaring issue—so parting with one of Penix's top weapons is textbook mismanagement.

Drake London shined in Week 4, but Bijan Robinson is Atlanta's leading receiver at the moment. The offense is firing on all cylinders, and the chemistry between Pitts and Penix is a big testament as to why.

The only reason the Philadelphia native has struggled so mightily in recent years was a combination of injuries and quarterback turmoil. But now, the Dirty Birds have found their QB of the future and he seems to love targeting Pitts—so not retaining him long-term would be a mistake.

Both the Falcons and Broncos are sitting at 2-2, so both teams have legitimate postseason aspirations. It's unclear on whether Atlanta will serve as buyers or sellers at the Trade Deadline, but trading the former first-rounder is one move that doesn't serve to benefit a regime that's trying to build around their franchise cornerstone.

