Kyle Pitts steps up for Falcons in Week 4 win against the Commanders

After a 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, the Atlanta Falcons were looking to bounce back with a strong offensive performance at home against the Washington Commanders. The Falcons did just that as they defeated the Commanders 34-27 in a game that was headlined by several impressive offensive performances.

While Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led Atlanta throughout the game with 313 passing yards and two touchdowns, it was star tight end Kyle Pitts who stepped up when the team needed him the most.

Pitts, who has experienced his highs and lows with the Falcons since getting drafted with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, came up big for Atlanta in the second half. Pitts finished the game with five receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in the crucial triumph over the Commanders.

Kyle Pitts comes through for the Falcons in win over Commanders

His seven-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter helped extend the Falcons' lead to 24-13 halfway through the third quarter and proved later on in the game to be a huge touchdown for Atlanta. Following the game, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris credited the former Florida standout for his performance in Sunday's victory.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.'s performance yesterday: "He was really fun to watch." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) September 29, 2025

Through four games this season for the Falcons, Pitts has collected 20 receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown. Since recording over 1,000 yards receiving in his rookie season with the Falcons, Pitts has struggled to get back to that mark over the last three years, with a season-ending injury playing a factor in 2022.

While running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London have been the leaders for the Falcons in receiving, Pitts' ability to impact the impact offense will benefit Atlanta moving forward, especially with Darnell Mooney suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's game.

With Mooney having some recurring injury woes, the Falcons will need Pitts to continue to step up as they compete with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The Falcons' bye week will hopefully give Mooney enough time to recover from his injuries, but regardless, the chemistry between QB1 and TE1 is evident—and has been since training camp.

Pitts will look to build off Sunday's performance when the Falcons face off against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 13 after their bye week.

