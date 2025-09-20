Falcons’ connection forged in camp is making a surprising impact on Sundays

Before Kyle Pitts and Michael Penix began clicking on the field, they built chemistry somewhere unexpected: the golf course.

The tight end and second-year quarterback spent countless hours together this offseason, swapping helmets and shoulder pads for drivers and putters. But the time spent together wasn’t just about hitting fairways -- it was about conversation, competition... and trust.

Just two weeks into the season and that bond is showing up on Sundays. Through the first pair of games this fall, Pitts has been one of the Falcons’ most consistent weapons, catching 11 of his 13 targets. His rapport with Penix is evident in the timing of their connections, whether on quick-hitting outs, seam shots, or check-downs when plays break down.

Michael Penix Jr and Kyle Pitts are Atlanta's newest golf buddies

For a young quarterback still adjusting to the NFL grind, Pitts has become a stabilizer. At 6-foot-6 with outstanding athleticism, he offers Penix a margin for error that few pass-catchers can provide. Already, several of Pitts’ grabs have extended drives in key situations, a sign that Penix trusts him in the moments that matter most.

And folks, that trust didn’t happen by chance.

Golf gave the two a chance to compete, learn each other’s personalities, and develop a rhythm without the pressure of football. That easy comfort has translated into a natural flow on the field. Penix looks Pitts’ way without hesitation, and Pitts responds with steady hands and reliable execution.

And that trust is invaluable for a former top five pick whose entering a pivotal crossroads in Atlanta. He's entering a contract year, so having Penix has finally unlocked the player we saw take college football by storm in Gainesville.

Head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson are doing their part, too. Pitts has been used across formations, sometimes lining up tight to the line, other times flexed into the slot or even split wide.

That versatility forces defenses into mismatches against linebackers who can’t keep up with his speed, and smaller safeties that struggle with his size. For Penix, those looks create clear answers in his progressions.

What’s different this season isn’t just Pitts’ usage, but also his confidence. After early career stretches marred by injury and quarterback turnover, he now looks comfortable and energized. Instead of waiting for the offense to come his way, Pitts is setting the tone as a dependable focal point.

For Atlanta, it's critical. Penix, in his first year as the full-time starter, needs reliable weapons while adjusting to the speed of NFL defenses. Pitts’ early-season impact has made life easier, giving the Falcons an intermediate option who can soften coverage for Drake London and the wideouts outside.

It’s early, but the signs point to Pitts being on track for his most complete season in his young career. The Falcons are finding ways to maximize his unique skill set, and Penix is finding confidence in having a weapon he knows he can count on.

Turns out, the bond that started with golf swings and training camp reps might be the very thing fueling one of the NFL’s most intriguing quarterback-tight end duos. And if the early returns are any indication, Falcons fans could be watching the beginning of something special in the 'A'.

