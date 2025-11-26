Falcons' struggling draft pick is running out of chances to reel the fanbase back in

The Atlanta Falcons' 24-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints came with a lot of bright spots, but Kyle Pitts certainly wasn't one of them. While Kirk Cousins dazzled in his first start since Michael Penix Jr.'s season-ending injury, the fifth-year tight end struggled mightily once again in Week 12 as Charlie Woerner logged more receiving yards.

Pitts caught just two of his five targets for 25 yards in the win, but dropped a pass that deflected right into Justin Reid's hands for a Cousins interception that the Saints ran back for a pick-six. And it made it abundantly clear that the 2021 first-round pick won't be suiting up in red and black next season.

When Pitts was selected by the Dirty Birds with the No. 4 overall pick, the expectation was that he would be one of the franchise cornerstones that transcended the Atlanta offense. Instead, he has yet to truly develop into the superstar fans expected and a change of scenery would be best for all sides.

Kyle Pitts is starting to make it clear he won't be a Falcon next season

The ex-Mackey Award winner at Florida hasn't logged more than 700 receiving yards in a season since his rookie season, and he's struggled to recapture that spark. He got off to a hot start to his contract year, but has caught just six passes for 77 yards across the Falcons' last three games.

Now he's on pace for yet another serviceable season despite being heralded as one of the most hyped-up tight end prospects ever during his time at Florida. Not only has Pitts disappointed, drafting him over players like Ja'Marr Chase, Penei Sewell, and Patrick Surtain II has aged worse over time.

If the Falcons wanted to re-sign the veteran tight end, it would likely cost a pretty penny to do so. Even amid his rough season, he would more than likely command a contract of over $10 million per year, which is a luxury Terry Fontenot can't afford with Bijan Robinson and Drake London both eligible for long-term extensions.

The Philadelphia native's rapport with Penix started to blossom, but now that the second-year QB's own future in Atlanta is in jeopardy after another ACL tear, Pitts might have to follow him out the door. London and Bijan have headlined a struggling Atlanta offense this season, as the 25-year-old's story reeks of missed opportunity.

The ineptitude of the coaching staff hasn't helped, but the mismanagement of such an elite talent has been gross. And knowing this team's luck, he will leave in free agency this offseason and shine elsewhere will making the Falcons regret it next season.