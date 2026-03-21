Falcons' surprise Sydney Brown trade may have sealed the fate of a fan favorite

The Atlanta Falcons just stunned the NFL world by making a trade on a Friday night. In Ian Cunningham's first trade as the Falcons' general manager, it was reported that Atlanta was willing to bet on the youth and potential of Philadelphia Eagles' safety Sydney Brown in a Day 3 pick swap.

It's not a league-shattering trade, but this is sneakily a good move. Not only did the Falcons merely move back in the fourth and sixth rounds, they acquired a player who could play a real role in this secondary. However, that role he takes over could come at the expense of a beloved veteran safety.

At the moments, the starting safety positions for the Dirty Birds are inherited by Xavier Watts and Jessie Bates III, and after Watts tied for second in the NFL in interceptions as a rookie and finished the year as a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist, there's no world in which his role isn't guaranteed.

However, the same can't be said for Bates. The 29-year-old has been floated as a potential cut (or more likely trade) candidate for the Falcons, who have just five selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. And now that they already have a potential replacement in town, it'll make the path to trading him easier.

Jessie Bates III could be on the move now that the Atlanta Falcons have traded for Sydney Brown

The 2018 second-round pick is set to be a free agent next offseason, and given how much we know Cunningham loves draft capital, he could probably add an extra second or third-round pick by trading Bates. This begs the question, is the extra 2026 pick worth parting with the leader of the secondary?

Frankly, I would venture to say probably not. Part of why Watts was so sensational as a rookie was because he was being mentored by a three-time All-Pro safety who made his job much easier as a compliment. With the two of them, you could argue the Falcons have the best safety duo in the NFL.

This is not to say that Bates will 100% be traded, because by no means do I believe that, but never say never. We know that Raheem Morris and Jerry Gray are looking for someone to patrol the backend for the San Francisco 49ers, and he could be an option since they missed out on Dee Alford.

In all likelihood, this probably won't happen, as Brown for as young, versatile, and athletic he is, isn't a replacement for Bates. In fact, he's probably a complement who will be best utilized by Jeff Ulbrich as a third safety or potentially in a slot corner role with Billy Bowman Jr. recovering from a torn Achilles.

Brown and Watts would be one exciting safety tandem if they push Bates out the door, but frankly, I still believe they have no reason to do that, especially given how much he struggled in Philadelphia. They should just use the 25-year-old in a swiss army knife role of sorts given his athleticism.