Xavier Watts' breakout campaign has garnered attention from All-Pro teammate

Xavier Watts has played like the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft and is finally receiving national attention. After an elite performance on Monday Night Football with two interceptions, Watts boasts five on the season and 10 passes defensed. On top of this, one of his five tackles on MNF came at the perfect time.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a screen pass inside the red zone to Xavier Smith. Immediately after crossing the line of scrimmage, Watts screamed in unblocked past the outstretched arms of tight end Colby Parkinson and laid the wood on Smith, dropping him immediately.

This play forced a third down where Stafford was sacked, forcing a field goal. Watts affects every play he's near, but not all of it screams out from the stat sheet. He is overtaking Jessie Bates III as the team's best safety, and Bates knows it.

Falcons safety Jessie Bates III on rookie Xavier Watts: "He's going to be a really good football player. The whole world knows that now by him going out there and having that performance on that stage." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) January 1, 2026

I don't say that lightly either. Bates has been an elite safety for years. Since signing with Atlanta three years ago, Bates has 13 interceptions, 27 passes defended, and eight forced fumbles while not missing a single game. Bates knows just how elite Watts is, and seems ecstatic.

Bates' praise of Watts comes as no surprise after his elite rookie campaign. After being drafted in the back of the third round this past summer, the two-time All American didn't have high expectations.

The Falcons have another phenomenal rookie from an elite draft class

Bates was emerging from another phenomenal season, and the Falcons had two shiny new defensive toys: Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

He wasn't the focal point, but for no good reason. In college, he recorded 13 interceptions through 29 games his final two seasons. He led an elite Notre Dame defense that came 12 points away from winning the National Championship.

Despite his decently high draft pedigree, and standout upperclassman campaigns, he flew under the radar, until now. He wasn't selected as a Pro Bowler, but that's a flawed system anyway.

Falcons' fans should be ecstatic about what they've seen from their 2025 rookie class, and Watts is no different. The shining star from the class has quickly become a top safety, and he's just getting started.

He's coverages are still flawed, and he's allowed six touchdowns this season, but his ceiling is through the roof. His 91.3 passer rating allowed can be thrust aside quickly when you consider all the other intangibles.

From a guy who had minimal expectations, Watts has turned into a phenomenal safety, which has created a dynamic duo in Atlanta for years to come.