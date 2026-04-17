Falcons to call upon former Pro Bowl RB to announce 2026 Day 2 draft picks

The Atlanta Falcons may have just five picks during the 2026 NFL Draft, but they'll be busy like normal on Day 2. Two of the Falcons' five selections come on Friday night, and that's the nostalgia night of the NFL Draft where teams bring out their franchise legends to announce their Round 2 and 3 picks.

Since it won't be Roger Goodell (thanks Terry Fontenot), now we know the man who will be announcing the first two picks of the Ian Cunningham era in Atlanta. It won't be Matt Ryan obviously, but we now know it will be a former Falcons' teammate of his in former Pro Bowl RB Michael Turner.

The two-time Pro Bowler was a fifth-round pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, and began his career as a backup to LaDanian Thompson with the then-San Diego Chargers. It wasn't until he got to Atlanta where his career took off, as the Dirty Birds should regret moving on from him for Steven Jackson.

Matt Ryan's former teammate Michael Turner is announcing the Falcons' 2026 second and third-round picks

Turner spent five seasons with the Dirty Birds from 2008 to 2012, surpassing 1,00 rushing yards three times-- including a 1,699-yard, 17-touchdown campaign in 2008. Only Gerald Riggs has more career rushing yards in franchise history, but Bijan Robinson is on his way to surpassing his number.

Typically, teams like to call upon players with stories who fit the draft theme, which is exactly what Ryan and Cunningham are doing with Turner. Last year it was Keith Brooking and Andre Rison got the honor in 2024, so Matty Ice calling upon his former teammate in Pittsburgh is a fun draft day twist.

Right now, Atlanta boasts picks 48 and 79 on Day 2, so barring any draft-day trades from Cunningham to add more picks, Turner will be announcing two names-- unlike the one Brooking had last draft. And the Northern Illinois product is the perfect guy to start the next era of Falcons' football.

Here's some extra food for thought: another ex-Falcon in Osi Umenyiora is announcing the New York Giants' selection at 37, so although he was a bit disappointing (because of his inability to stay healthy) in Atlanta, Giants fans still love him, so they should get a kick out of seeing him on stage on Friday.

With the draft being in Pittsburgh, the trend is that most players are either from Pennsylvania or went to college in the state, but not Turner. He's getting the invite because of his underdog story, and to allow Falcons fans to enjoy the blast from the past before they get a glimpse of the future.