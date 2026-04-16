Falcons’ beat reporter named 3 NFL Draft weaknesses Atlanta should address early

When ESPN's Marc Raimondi outlined the Atlanta Falcons’ top three needs as linebacker, wide receiver, and defensive tackle entering the 2026 NFL Draft, it read like a standard roster checklist.

But if you zoom out and listen to what Kevin Stefanski and Matt Ryan have been saying since they arrived in Atlanta, those three positions aren’t separate needs at all. They are all symptoms of the same problem, which the old regime is to blame for.

This version of the Falcons wants to run the football and stop the run. And right now, they aren’t built well enough to do either. That’s what this draft is really about.

The Falcons' 3 biggest draft needs are all a part of the same problem

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had a defense that did a lot of things well last season… Stopping the run wasn’t one of them. And now the two players most responsible for that interior stability, Elliss and Onyemata, are gone.

Sure, the Falcons signed some depth in guys like Christian Harris, Chris Williams, Da’Shawn Hand, and Channing Tindall. But those are floor-raising moves, not ceiling fixing ones.

That’s why mock drafts keep sending players like Christen Miller and R. Mason Thomas to Atlanta. The league sees the same thing the Falcons do. If you can’t control the line of scrimmage, nothing else matters.

Why wide receiver is secretly part of the same issue

At first glance, wide receiver feels disconnected from the run defense conversation… It’s not. Because if Stefanski wants to lean into the run game, defenses will respond by loading the box and daring Atlanta to win outside, and they need the WR play to give their young QB room a boost.

Last season the Falcons were forced to rely on practice squad receivers when injuries hit. That cannot happen again if this offense is going to function the way it’s designed.

The additions of Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus help, but they don’t solve the problem. A young receiver who can grow into a legitimate No. 2 behind Drake London is essential to making the run-first identity viable.

General manager Ian Cunningham has been open about valuing more picks over fewer. The Falcons currently have 5 picks. That’s not a lot of darts to throw when you need:

Interior defensive line help

Linebacker depth with upside

A developmental wide receiver

Possibly future offensive tackle insurance

And maybe even cornerback competition

If all of your needs trace back to one philosophical goal, then the smart play may be to add volume and attack this draft in waves.

More picks means more chances to find the types of players who fit that mold. Linebacker. Defensive tackle. Wide receiver. Raimondi is right about the positions he listed as needs. But the more revealing truth is why those are the needs.

This isn’t a Falcons team looking for flash. It’s a team trying to fix the foundation. Everything about this draft points to one priority… The Falcons want to become a team that wins at the line of scrimmage.