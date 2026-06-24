Falcons' underwhelming FA spending may be a bad sign for things to come

Everyone knew the Atlanta Falcons wouldn't be big spenders this offseason. They were held back by limited cap space, which is something fans have become all too familiar with going back to the Thomas Dimitroff era.

Knowing it doesn't make it feel any better, however. The Falcons underperformed last year and needed help across their roster. While they seem like an improved team, is it really enough to think they will become a contending team?

The bargain bin has been Ian Cunningham's first stop. He has brought in guys like Azeez Ojulari, Samson Ebukam, Christian Harris, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Austin Hooper to provide depth to what was a thin roster.

Falcons have come up short in their free agent spending this offseason

But those players don't exactly move the needle significantly for this team. They still have significant questions, especially at the most important position.

While breaking down every NFL team's free agent spending, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell found that the Falcons spent just $91.4 million on 23 free-agent signings, which ranked 25th in the NFL. Again, they could only do so much, but it doesn't change the national media's take on the team.

They did land what could perhaps be the steal of the offseason with the veteran-minimum signing of Tua Tagovailoa. If he turns into a strong starter, it will send all those spending stats into oblivion. Podell mentioned their most expensive moves were tagging Kyle Pitts and extending Drake London.

The other thing is that the offseason has yet to conclude, and there are still plenty of quality veterans lurking on the open market. The Falcons should up their spending by signing two or more of those players.

Falcons can still fix their spending woes this offseason

There are a couple of positions the Dirty Birds should address: wide receiver and edge rusher.

The receiver position is one injury away from being as thin as last year's group. While we are unlikely to see Tyreek Hill or Stefon Diggs suit up in red and black, some older options should be considered. Curtis Samuel brings playmaking ability and depth at return man, and DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, and Brandin Cooks bring proven production at the end of their careers.

Pass rusher is where things get really interesting, as the market is still strong. Haason Reddick, Joey Bosa, Denico Autry, Von Miller, Kyle Van Noy, Jadeveon Clowney, Emmanuel Ogbah, Marcus Davenport, and others are available to sign.

How can you not add one or two of those players? The pass rush position is overlooked by fans. We do not know James Pearce Jr.'s availability, and many players behind him will play more than pure edge rusher, namely Jalon Walker.

The Falcons should be looking to continue adding pieces for their 2026 squad. The 25th-in-the-league spending is simply not good enough.