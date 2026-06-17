Kevin Stefanski revealed Falcons' plan for James Pearce Jr. upon his return

Now that James Pearce Jr. is back in the facility for mandatory minicamp, the Atlanta Falcons aren't exactly out of the woods yet. After a February arrest, Falcons fans haven't seen much of Pearce this offseason, and there are still more questions than answers surrounding his potential Week 1 status.

Kevin Stefanski has been peppered with questions about Pearce's status all offseason, and the Falcons are clearly pretty happy to have him back in the building. But Stefanski has been making it clear that Atlanta plans to ease him back into football activities after his absence this offseason.

While addressing the media prior to the first day of Falcons' mandatory minicamp, he was once again asked about the elephant in the room. The 2025 first-round pick is back in Flowery Branch, but what should we expect from him? We may not know, but Stefanski said "he knows what's expected of him".

Kevin Stefanski says the Falcons will ease James Pearce Jr. back into football activities

Stefanski made it clear that the 22-year-old will take part in minicamp during weight room training and during individual periods, but no 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 yet. This isn't that surprising given the circumstances, as Pearce wasn't present during voluntary workouts or OTAs earlier this offseason.

Stefanski also revealed the Tennessee product won't be addressing the media this week, meaning his first meeting with the media following his February arrest is likely to come during training camp. And the Dirty Birds are smart to not rush Pearce or anything given the extenuating circumstances.

Pearce was arrested in February for an alleged domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson in which he was charged with five felonies, but a felony stalking charge was downgraded to a misdemeanor and an aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer charge was fully dropped.

However, the Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist still has three felonies in the air: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. But all charges can be dropped if he complies with his 12-month pre-trial diversion program.

Pearce agreed with Jackson and the Doral police who arrested him to this deal to avoid court and potential jail time. All he has to do is complete this with the State of Florida while his trial is on hold, and it includes attending therapy, taking drug tests, and adhering to a no-contact order with Jackson.

With all of this going on and potential NFL discipline still looming, the Falcons know it'll take an adjustment to get him re-intergrated both on the field and in the locker room, and Stefanski is fully prepared to be patient with James Pearce Jr.