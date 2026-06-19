Falcons' Wanya Morris trade will be a major test for one assistant coach

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their depth on the offensive line with the Wanya Morris trade. Kaleb McGary just retired and Storm Norton will miss all of 2026, so the Falcons needed a new swing tackle and potentially another body in the right tackle battle. For such a cheap price, their rationale is clear.

For as logical as it was for Atlanta to bring in Morris, he has a lot to prove. While he's a solid run blocker, he recorded a 23.2 pass blocking grade per Pro Football Focus in 2025. If he wants to stick around, that number has to increase. Thankfully he's set to learn from one of the best in the business.

One of the boldest moves of the Falcons' offseason was allowing offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford to leave for Baltimore. But Kevin Stefanski replaced him with the legendary Bill Callahan, and he'll be tasked with helping the 25-year-old turn things around and improve in pass protection.

The Falcons are betting on Bill Callahan with the Wanya Morris trade

Callahan is regarded as one of the greatest OL coaches in NFL history, if not the greatest. He's worked with some of the greatest to ever do it and has turned water into wine basically everywhere he's gone. And the Dirty Birds are betting his track record will be a major asset in developing Morris.

The 69-year-old has worked with elite tackles such as Tyron Smith, Trent Williams, and D'Brickashaw Ferguson. He's coached 14 different offensive linemen to Pro Bowl appearances, and those 14 players have a staggering 35 Pro Bowls against them. That track record should speak for itself, but his stint in Tennessee was less than encouraging.

We know who Callahan is and what he's capable of. The Falcons are expecting him to work his magic once again. At 6-foot-6 and 307 pounds, Morris fits the physical play style BC has brought to Atlanta, and if Taylor or Jake Matthews go down, the new scheme can help him get paid in a contract year.

The 2023 third-round pick from Oklahoma has started 16 games across his three NFL seasons and has experience at both tackle spots. So while he was one of the worst OL in the league last year, that could also be a product of Kansas City's outdated system and a run game that was genuinely woeful.

Even if perception in league circles is that the Chiefs were lucky to get any sort of value out of Wanya Morris (not the one from Boyz II Men), at least Atlanta has a plan for him. They hope Bill Callahan is able to make Atlanta look genius in a few months. And Falcons fans are right to believe in him.