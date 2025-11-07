Falcons' Week 10 expectations were flipped upside down after Sauce Gardner trade

While the Falcons sat around on the Tuesday trade deadline and did nothing, their Week 10 opponent got busy. The Indianapolis Colts, who the Falcons face in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday morning, stunned the NFL world by acquiring superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Gardner was drafted fourth overall in the 2022 NFL draft and has been an elite cover corner ever since. He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year, has made two Pro Bowls, and owns a 46.4 completion percentage against him this year.

Through seven games, Gardner has six passes defensed, which leaves him on track for the second most of his illustrious young career. He suffered a concussion prior to the Jets' bye week, but has cleared concussion protocol and will play on Sunday morning.

Raheem Morris know the Falcons face a tall task against Sauce Gardner and the Colts in Week 10

Gardner will likely line up across Drake London on Sunday, and not at a good time. The Falcons have lost three straight, and a common denominator has been offensive inefficiency. Regardless of the timing, going against an elite corner is never welcomed.

When Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was asked about Gardner, he discussed the internal familiarity with him, obviously referring to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who spent three seasons with Gardner in New York.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the Colts acquiring cornerback Sauce Gardner through a trade yesterday: "Sauce is a really good football player. We have a lot of familiarity with him in this building."



Morris joked that he hopes Gardner doesn't have a passport for Sunday. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) November 5, 2025

It's that same internal familiarity that gives Atlanta's staff a good relationship with him, so Morris joked that hopefully Gardner doesn't have a passport to fly to Germany, but unfortunately, that won't be a problem for the Colts.

Last season, Gardner played in London with the Jets, proving he owns a passport. Regardless, the Falcons know what they're up against this week, and it's a tall task for any receiver. Clearly, Morris respects Sauce and wishes the Colts' matchup were just one week sooner.

With Gardner likely shadowing London on Sunday, receiver depth is key. Atlanta's lack of depth has reared its ugly head this year and may be again in Week 10. Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts will likely be targeted heavily, but Michael Penix Jr. will always show trust in London.

The 24-year-old receiver enjoyed several matchups against Pro-Bowl caliber cornerback Christian Gonzalez in Week 9, and London delivered with three touchdowns and over 100 receiving yards on nine catches.

London has faced plenty of top-tier corners in his career, but few as solid a Gardner. To acquire the 25-year-old, the Colts sent their next two first-round picks and Adonai Mitchell to New York. An elite cornerback comes at a cost, but this trade was second to none.

The most recent blockbuster cornerback trade was Jalen Ramsey going from the Jaguars to the Rams in 2019 for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder. The former Cincinnati standout is elite; everyone knows that, including Falcons fans.

He's not the only guy to worry about this weekend, but certainly one to focus on. If the Falcons lose their fourth straight game across the pond, calls for Morris' job will only grow louder.