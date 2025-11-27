Falcons' Week 12 victory saw Zac Robinson blossom into the perfect scapegoat

The Atlanta Falcons entered Week 12 sitting at 3-7 and amid a five-game losing streak, but the streak was finally snapped on Sunday afternoon. Despite having no Michael Penix Jr. or Drake London in New Orleans, the Falcons toppled the New Orleans Saints 24-10 as Kirk Cousins shined in the victory.

Another season-ending injury already has doubt setting in regarding Penix's long-term future in Atlanta, but the success of his backup is only muddying the waters. Against the Saints, Cousins spent the majority of the game lining up under center, while the 25-year-old has mostly been playing out of the pistol this season.

Fans chalked the change up to the transition from a rookie to a veteran, but it's still puzzling to consider where this play-calling was from Zac Robinson when Penix was still healthy. But regardless, the fact it took this long to see considerable change in a formerly lifeless offense is a fireable offense.

Firing Zac Robinson could be the only way Raheem Morris saves his job

Raheem Morris is on the hot seat right now, and Penix's injury should have put the nail in the coffin. This Falcons have no long-term answer at quarterback anymore, no London, and no 2026 first-round pick, so the fact that the 37-year-old is adding more to an offense than a player who was a top 10 pick just over 18 months ago is truly worrisome.

The $180 million man completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 199 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick-six that Kyle Pitts somehow dropped while the play-action offense finally came to life. Cousins and Darnell Mooney enjoyed their best games of the season, which gave fans a truly bittersweet feeling.

Through 12 weeks, the Dirty Birds are one of seven teams failing to average 20 points per game, and that's while boasting one of the most explosive offensive skill groups in the NFL. The sheer talent in this offense has struggled to live up to its potential this season, and that's because of the young OC.

Morris is complicit in several problems that have Atlanta's playoff hopes hanging by a thread, but so is Robinson. Arthur Blank has never fired a head coach before their third season, so it would be unsurprising for him to use Penix's third ACL tear since college as a reason to retain the 49-year-old.

Unfortunately, the fact that Penix will be 26 years old by the time of his next start sets things back. The fact coaching hasn't helped him develop comfort under center while tapping into his arm talent and strength as a play-action passer makes things worse, so it's clear the coordinator has to be fired.

This regime needs a complete overhaul, but the only way Morris saves his job is by severing his loyalty to Robinson.