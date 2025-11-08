Raheem Morris' latest comments are making the disconnect with Zac Robinson clear

In case you haven't realized, Zac Robinson has had a dreadful year as the offensive coordinator and play caller of the Atlanta Falcons. After once being heralded as an early NFL head coaching candidate, he has done nothing this season to help his case.

No matter which angle you look at, it has been bad. We have seen a Hall of Fame quarterback say watching Robinson's scheme takes the fun out of football—something every Falcons fan can attest to week in and week out.

And to make things even worse, there is a clear disconnect between Falcons' head coach Raheem Morris and Robinson, after Morris said this while addressing the media after the Week 9 loss to the Patriots.

The Falcons run-blocking was "much improved" Sunday, Raheem Morris said.

"We knew it would be a tough team to run the football on going into it." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) November 3, 2025

Look at the stat sheet... How could you possibly say they were "much improved" when they barely ran the ball?

Atlanta Falcons have a growing disconnect within their coaching staff

It is as if Robinson looked at run defense rankings entering Week 9 and said, "yeah, there is no way we can run the ball, so why even try?"

The first three plays showed that: Michael Penix Jr. completion to Bijan Robinson for three yards, Penix was sacked, and a Penix incomplete pass to Bijan. This is a run-first offense; you can't shy away from turning to your star—even against one of the league's best run defenses.

What he is essentially saying is that he hated Robinson's inability to adjust to the game's flow and the overall gameplan. What you also can't have is your head coach saying he saw improvements in run blocking after you ran the ball 16 times, compared to 38 passes.

The funny thing is that the Falcons averaged 1.1 more yards per rush and 0.6 fewer per pass than the Patriots, yet the Falcons ran the ball for 39 fewer yards and passed for 4 fewer. And you wonder why they went 1-for-10 on third down...

So, yeah, Morris is right; the run blocking was much improved over their 2.6 average against the Dolphins. But what does that matter if you don't call run plays?

If you aren't confused enough, the Falcons ran the ball one more time against the Dolphins in a blowout than against the Patriots in a close game. This despite averaging nearly double the yards in the latter instance.

Morris, likely subconciously, admitted that he knows that his offensive coordinator's gameplan is screwed up. Unfortunately, he said his job is safe, and there is no reason to think that will change before the end of the season rolls around.

If Morris keeps his job for another year and the offense continues it's disappointing trend, I do believe he will make a change. He did so last offseason when he fired DC Jimmy Lake, who was working with a far less talented unit, and the decision to replace him with Jeff Ulbrich has aged like fine wine.

You could even argue that Robinson has been worse than Lake ever was; it has been that bad.