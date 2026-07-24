Falcons were just given another reason to avoid Tyreek Hill like the plague

After signing Tua Tagovailoa earlier this offseason, too many people have been encouraging the Atlanta Falcons to sign one of his former teammates. Somehow, Tyreek Hill is still available in free agency with less than a week to spare until training camp, and some people want to see a reunion.

Hill himself has made it clear that his work opportunities have dried up more than the Sahara, so he's hoping his relationship with his former quarterback will help him find a new home. But unfortunately, for as much as they need receiver help, the Falcons have no absolutely no incentive to sign him.

The eight-time Pro Bowler was released in February, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. But there's a reason no team has signed such an elite WR, and it has nothing to do with his on-field merit and more to do with the gruesome season-ending injury Tyreek is currently rehabbing.

The Atlanta Falcons have no reason to ride the Tyreek Hill rollercoaster

In a YouTube video posted earlier this week, the 32-year-old revealed that he's 10 months removed from two surgeries, but it still sounds like he's a ways away from being 100%. He even dropped a concerning update, as he revealed that he has no power in his left leg--the same leg he injured.

"So it's about 10 months after doing two surgeries," Hill said. "My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg, so I'm trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it's one day at a time."

Hill suffered a dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears (including his ACL) in a Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets, which ended both his season and time with the Dolphins. But it seems like there's the five-time First-Team All-Pro is unlikely to play this season as he continues his recovery.

If the Dirty Birds are going to add a receiver before the season, you ideally want one who has a chance to suit up for you this year. At this point, all Tyreek Hill really has is name value, and after such a severe lower leg injury, I'm not confident he'll return to form as the same player as he was pre-injury.

Part of what made Tyreek so special was his elite speed, and there's no way an injury like this won't strip him of his biggest defining characteristic. And not only that, he's already on the wrong side of 30, so I'm sure the non-injury related regression is closer to hitting this guy than we think. And that's just the on-field stuff.

Tyreek Hill is one of the biggest names still in free agency. And with a Tua Tagovailoa connection or not, the Falcons should know better than to use their remaining cap space on a desperate-for-work veteran wideout who is still sidelined with this many red flags. Besides, they already have a Cheetah.