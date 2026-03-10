Tyreek Hill just made his opinion known on Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa addition

The Atlanta Falcons sent some shockwaves through the NFL during Monday's legal tampering period, as they agreed to terms with longtime Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Now, just the thought of this acquisition a few months ago would have been a doomsday scenario.

But as a fairly cheap option to provide a contingency plan should Michael Penix Jr.'s recovery go awry, the Falcons could do a lot worse than Tagovailoa. Plus, the left-handed quarterback Avengers are assembling in Atlanta, which is kind of fun. Maybe they draft Cole Payton, too! I digress.

Tagovailoa is a particularly polarizing figure in NFL circles, especially in the media. And while some of his former teammates have dragged him down in the past, superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill still seems to be a firm believer in his former quarterback.

Tyreek Hill seems to think Falcons fans should be excited about Tua Tagovailoa

Hill and Tagovailoa were both discarded by the new regime in Miami, but due to Hill's lengthy injury recovery, only Tagovailoa has landed on his feet thus far. Still, Hill believes that Atlanta, his hometown team, made a great move by picking up Tagovailoa on the relative cheap.

"Yes sir, Tua going to the crib," Hill wrote. "Great pickup by the Falcons. Love this for the city."

📲 Tyreek Hill reacting to Tua Tagovailoa signing for the Atlanta Falcons: “Great pickup by the Falcons love this for the city” (@cheetah) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/JfjNHBXNF5 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) March 10, 2026

Of course, it's nice for supporters of the Dirty Birds to hear that superstar wideouts think highly of Tagovailoa. Ideally, the veteran quarterback never sees the field and accepts his supporting role for Penix Jr. But in a bind, Tagovailoa can get the job done, as he has in the past, at times.

While Atlanta could actually use wide receiver help next to Drake London, fans shouldn't get the wrong idea about Hill's social media comments. Hill likes to make his opinion known on several happenings throughout the league; this isn't him hitching his wagon to Tagovailoa for a job.

Plus, the Falcons already went out and brought back Olamide Zaccheaus and signed Jahan Dotson in free agency. Hill is too old, too injured, likely too expensive and too much of a distraction off the field to justify bringing him in, even if he and Tagovailoa have a good rapport and relationship.

Hopefully, Hill is correct that adding Tagovailoa into the fold is a good move for Atlanta. But in a perfect world, fans never really have to find out or watch him play, unless it's a blowout Falcons win. A great pickup doesn't always mean a major role.