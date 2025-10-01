Falcons were just served with a brutal reality check entering the bye week

The Atlanta Falcons earned a much-needed 34-27 week 4 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday to improve to 2-2 on the season. After a lackluster offensive performance in the 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers in week 3, the Falcons' offense was red hot in the win over the Commanders.

Even after his pitiful performance against the Panthers, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the charge for Atlanta in the win, throwing for 313 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 20-of-26 passing.

Star wide receiver Drake London led Atlanta in receiving with eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, while fifth-year tight end Kyle Pitts added five catches for 70 yards and a third-quarter touchdown of his own.

Falcons shine on offense in win over Commanders

Superstar running back Bijan Robinson may have been the biggest benefactor in the Falcons' triumph over the Commanders on Sunday, as he excelled in both the rushing and passing game. Robinson led the team in rushing with 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown.

The former Texas star made critical receiving plays throughout the game as he finished with four receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, his 181 scrimmage yards marked a career-high as the former Texas star is on pace to become the fourth running back in league history to surpass 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Despite offensive masterclass, Falcons still ranked too low in power rankings

With Week 4 of the 2025 NFL regular season in the books, it's clear Atlanta didn't do enough to help their standing according to NFL Spin Zone's Sayre Bedinger. Despite their 2-2 record, the Falcons still rank in the bottom 10 of Bedinger's power rankings as they check in at No. 23 after Week 4.

The blowout loss to the Panthers in Week 3 and the crushing season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still the main factors for why the Falcons are rated so low in the latest rendition of the weekly rankings.

Sitting at 2-2, the Falcons will head into the bye week before hosting one of the two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

Coming out of the bye, an upset over Josh Allen and the Bills will contribute to the Falcons' chances of competing with the Buccaneers for the NFC South title and raise their reputation within NFL circles.

For more Atlanta Falcons news and analysis