Avieon Terrell's first comments as a Falcon turned him into an instant fan favorite

The Atlanta Falcons' first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft offered a lot more than just sentimental value. With the 48th overall pick, the Falcons selected Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell, and pairing him up with his older brother A.J. made for one of the most intriguing stories of Night 2 of the draft.

Falcons fans were excited enough to land a talent like Terrell in the middle of the second round, especially with no first-rounder, but his first comments as an NFL cornerback have really amped the fanbase up, as it seems like he's uber-excited to rock and roll playing opposite his brother in Atlanta.

While addressing the media, Terrell referenced the chance to play with his brother and what this means to him. He mentioned he cried "tears of joy" when he saw that the Falcons were calling, and it's hard to blame him given the circumstances and injury that dropped him in the perfect situation.

"My heart dropped," Terrell said. "As soon as I saw that call "Atlanta Falcons." I told AJ, 'It's time, bro.' Tears of joy."

The Atlanta Falcons are getting more than a last name in Avieon Terrell

While the family reunion is a cool moment, the younger Terrell brother also took the opportunity to let fans know what the Dirty Birds are getting in him as a player... besides a versatile carbon copy of A.J. of course. And his answer proves that the Falcons are in good hands in the secondary in the future.

"I'm a dog, I'm a competitor. I'm coming in to be a leader. I'm a very vocal leader. They're getting somebody very versatile as a corner. "

Not only does Jeff Ulbrich love versatile chess pieces for his defenses, Terrell made it clear that he's ready to compete and lead by example in Atlanta just like his older brother has done across the last six seasons. And it sounds like he's ready to emulate the approach that's been so successful with A.J.

Terrell was one of the best players available when the Falcons drafted him, so given the need and everything else that comes with this pick, this is an absolute home run.