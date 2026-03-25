Floated Jessie Bates trade proposal will have Falcons fans questioning everything

Jessie Bates has been at the center of trade rumors all offseason long, but the Atlanta Falcons have no reason to trade him. Even after the Falcons acquired Sydney Brown, it appears that Bates' job isn't in jeopardy, but that hasn't stopped the national media from pushing narratives that will not happen.

However, that didn't stop Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. While pitching trades that every contending team should make, Moton pitched that the Philadelphia Eagles to strike amid the uncertainity and swing a trade for Bates. But what does this truly accomplish for a Falcons' team with playoff hopes?

Moton noted that in the final year of his contract, this will likely be the final chance the Dirty Birds have to trade him unless he's dealt at the deadline. He's set to make $24.8 million in 2026, and given Ian Cunningham's love for draft capital, that extra pick will be nice since they have just five picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, but not nicer than having a star safety who is one of the team's best leaders.

Is it really worth it for the Falcons to consider trading Jessie Bates III after bringing in Sydney Brown?

Between Bates and Xavier Watts, the Falcons boast arguably the best safety tandem in the NFL. Brown is probably going to be the third safety and occasional nickel corner, so the 29-year-old still has a clear future in Atlanta, even if it isn't long-term. And Jeff Ulbrich knows what he would be losing.

The only part of Moton's argument that has merit was his recognition that the Falcons' new regime needs more draft capital, but when has Ian Cunningham ever been desperate? I know he and Howie Roseman are good buddies, but that isn't enough of a reason to trade a former Pro Bowler to Philly.

I get the Eagles need safety help after trading Brown and losing Reed Blankenship in free agency, but is Bates really a viable option? He came up just short of 100 tackles for Atlanta in 2025, but had his worst year since joining the team in 2023, so getting a third or fourth-round pick may seem generous.

The Wake Forest product is still productive, but according to Pro Football Focus, his PFF grade, coverage grade, and run defense grade decreased significantly in 2025, especially compared to the standout seasons he put up in 2023 and 2024. But a declining Bates is still better than most safeties.

He is a fantastic mentor to Watts and they complement each other perfectly, but there are still questions about whether trading him does more harm than good. Atlanta's pass defense needs some help, but having elite safeties has compensated for the many holes the team has at cornerback.

We know draft capital is the priority, and he's probably the most likely player to get moved to bring in an extra pick or two, but the only way I'm on board with this is if Roseman (or any other GM) offers Cunningham a deal he can't refuse.