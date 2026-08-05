Forgotten Falcons receiver is capitalizing on his final chance to save himself

The top of the Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver depth chart feels all but settled. It'll be Drake London and Jahan Dotson in 2-WR sets (mainly 12-personnel), while London, Dotson, and either Olamide Zaccheus or third-round rookie Zachariah Branch will join the duo on the field in 3-WR formations.

However, the bottom of the depth chart feels a lot murkier. The Falcons have several names vying for those final two roster spots, and among them is an army of 2026 undrafted free agents, but none of them have been setting the world on fire. That honor instead goes to longtime Falcon Chris Blair.

Blair was once looked at as someone who was firmly on the wrong side of the roster bubble, but he's impressed in training camp, which is increasing his likelihood of sticking around on the Week 1 roster. So rather than one of the new faces this new regime brought in, the guy who is onto his third head coach has offered some juice to the WR battle.

Chris Blair has been impressive during Atlanta Falcons training camp

The 28-year-old had a really nice rep in 1-on-1 against rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell on Friday, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. CB has developed a solid rapport with most of the quarterbacks at Falcons camp, and has especially been a consistent target for the recently-signed Cooper Rush.

In fact, Blair and Rush created one of the best highlight plays of training camp late last week. When the journeyman QB found the veteran wideout during a red zone drill, Blair juggled it with one hand and after more juggling, later managed to haul it in and keep both feet in bounds for a touchdown.

It was a beautiful play from a player who has been embroiled in a position battle for the majority of the summer, and the Dirty Birds should be happy with what they're seeing. When they brought in extra competition at wide receiver, Chris Blair has put his best foot forward and shined during Week 1 of camp.

It's still very early in camp and there's still no guarantee the Alcorn State product will 100% make the roster, but as long as he sustains this momentum throughout the rest of training camp and the preseason, it's fair to say he's making a real campaign for the WR6 job after spending the last three years in Atlanta.

The more that training camp progresses, the more clear it's become that Chris Blair has went from obvious roster cut to player who has capitalized on the opportunity to save himself--and that could be reflected on the depth chart come Week 1.