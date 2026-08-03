Jahan Dotson is starting to pull away in crucial Falcons' position battle

The Atlanta Falcons have long been searching for their WR2 behind Drake London. The Darnell Mooney experiment ended about as quickly as it began, and the Falcons are hoping they found his new replacement in Jahan Dotson--whom they signed to a two-year. $15 million deal in free agency.

The 26-year-old has had a disappointing career to date. He has yet to record over 525 receiving yards in a single season, but has shown flashes of being a good deep threat and red zone threat in the right situation--and it's starting to sound like Atlanta will be the place he turns things around.

The former first-round pick has been competing with third-round rookie Zachariah Branch and Olamide Zaccheus for playing time in training camp, but he's been making a strong impression on his new coaching staff to the point where his status as the WR2 is no longer coming into question.

Jahan Dotson is pulling away as the Atlanta Falcons' WR2 in training camp

In training camp thus far, Dotson has consistently spent his time with the first-team offense. In 3-WR sets, Branch and Zaccheus have rotated in the slot, but his spot hasn't come into question. Just like London, he's hardly left the field, and has primarily operated as Atlanta's second outside wideout.

While both Branch and Zaccheus are more gadget-type slot guys, it speaks volumes that the Dirty Birds still see a lot of untapped potential in Dotson. They're paying him WR3 money to be the WR2, and that's an investment that has already started to pay dividends in the early days of training camp.

The guy was a playmaker in college, and he's been the same way this summer. He connected with Michael Penix Jr. for a short touchdown in Sunday's practice, but also caught some passes from Cooper Rush. So as long as he keeps developing a rapport with the QBs, he'll remain on the field.

The issue with the Penn State product is that he struggles as a separator, but the Falcons are asking him to fill a niche role better suited for his skillset. Last season, the receiver room lacked deep threats, but Dotson has the explosiveness to become the perfect downfield option next to London.

Even if the exciting rookie eventually cracks the starting lineup, it seems like No. 4 isn't the wideout in most danger of losing his job. Right now, he's the unquestioned WR2 in Atlanta, and training camp has only confirmed the notion that his status isn't in jeopardy--this staff is choosing to believe in him.

Jahan Dotson signed with the Atlanta Falcons to kickstart his redemption story, and if early camp returns are any indication, it seems like he'll get his wish.