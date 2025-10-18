Former Falcons quarterback just called Bijan Robinson the NFL's best athlete

Ben DiNucci's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons may not have been long, but it was impactful.

The veteran quarterback has been around some of the most impressive athletes in the world, but there is one that stands out among the rest—Bijan Robinson. During Monday's win over the Buffalo Bills, DiNucci made his point firm.

I was only on the Atlanta Falcons for 5 days during training camp but Bijan Robinson is the best athlete I’ve ever been around.



Not sure it’s even close - Micah Parsons second. — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) October 14, 2025

This is particularly complimentary considering he has been a journeyman in the NFL. He has been around a myriad of elite athletes, including Patrick Surtain II, CeeDee Lamb, Josh Allen, Von Miller, and, as he mentions, Micah Parsons.

Bijan Robinson continues to impress everyone who watches him

There are elite players, and then there are players like Bijan Robinson, who is the best player every time he steps on a football field.

DiNucci spent five days around him, and he immediately knew he was something special, even labeling him more special than Parsons. Parsons has routinely been viewed as one of the most impressive physical specimens since he entered the league in 2021.

Yet, the Falcons running back is the athlete that stands out to the quarterback, which he expanded on past his original post.

When he cuts / changes direction there is zero loss of acceleration — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) October 14, 2025

He is a great person too. As fans can see, he's a great teammate and seems like a pretty vibrant kid.

He’s also a great dude - always smiling — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) October 14, 2025

We saw this in the locker room after the game. Raheem Morris threw him a gameball, and he immediately turned to give it to Matt Bergeron, who refused to take it.

The Falcons are so lucky to have him. It is unbelievable how dominant he is in every phase; he is obviously an exceptional runner, he can play wide receiver, he can pancake defensive linemen when blocking (ask Ed Oliver), and he is a special person off the field.

One piece that gets lost in all of this is how healthy he stays. Running backs take a beating, which lessens their shelf life. However, with Bijan, he knows how to avoid those big hits because of his elusiveness and flexibility.

That is why he will have a longer career than your average running back. He has rarely been injured going back to his days with the Texas Longhorns.

Not to mention, how many times have you seen him jump right up after taking a rare big hit? It is insane how different he is from other players.

He's already in the OPOY conversation, but he needs to be in the MVP conversation moving forward.