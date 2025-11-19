FOX did Falcons dirty with broadcast crew for Week 12 divisional matchup

The Atlanta Falcons were terrorized by Drew Brees for years on end, and Sunday's Week 12 rivalry matchup against the Saints could provide more of the same. FOX announced earlier this week that Brees would join play-by-play announcer Adam Amin on commentary for the crucial divisional clash.

Despite retiring in 2020, Brees was juat hired by FOX to serve as their replacement to Mark Sanchez. The future Hall-of-Famer made his broadcasting debut in Week 11 when the New York Giants hosted the Green Bay Packers, and now will return to his old stomping grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Now, Falcons fans will have to hear a 13-time Pro Bowler and their old archrival take shots at them for an entire afternoon, which is only salting the wound. To make matters worse, it's all but guaranteed that the Dirty Birds will be forced to turn to Kirk Cousins as the starter for the rest of the season.

Drew Brees will have a front row seat to the Falcons' Week 12 demolition

The Dirty Birds are already amid a five-game losing streak, but even a clash with the 2-8 Saints might not be enough to turn the tides. Not only will Michael Penix Jr. be absent after partially tearing his ACL in Atlanta's Week 11 loss, Drake London's PCL sprain means his Week 12 status is firmly up in the air.

However, Jeff Ulbrich's defense could get a massive boost in the return of breakout linebacker Divine Deablo from IR. The fifth-year linebacker suffered a fractured forearm back in Week 7, but the heartache of losing both Penix and London in the same game has led his looming return to go unnoticed.

As for the Saints, they're fresher than ever after a Week 11 bye and a road victory over the Panthers in Week 10. Second-round rookie Tyler Shough has started to enforce the belief he can be the long-term answer at QB in the Big Easy, but the Aints are practically guaranteed to be picking in the top five of the 2026 NFL Draft.

This is a battle for last place in the NFC South, so even if it likely won't hold any bearing on how the rest of the season plays out for either of these teams. However, knowing that New Orleans and Atlanta will have their clash called by a Saints legend brings even less cause for optimism on Sunday.