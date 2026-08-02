How other quarterbacks are putting Michael Penix Jr.’s recovery in perspective

With training camp now underway, the most important injury update a team can receive is about the most important position on the field. First, we heard that Patrick Mahomes would be cleared for full contact during Chiefs training camp, and now Daniel Jones is full go during Indianapolis Colts' training camp.

The Atlanta Falcons revealed on the opening day of training camp that Michael Penix Jr. would need four more weeks before being officially cleared for full contact. And considering he suffered his season-ending injury before both of them did, the Falcons are trying not to rush him back.

Jones revealed on the Pat McAfee Show that he would take part in full contact despite tearing his Achilles in December, an injury for which the recovery time is between six and 12 months. It's the same injury that's sidelined Billy Bowman Jr. all summer, but actually means more for Penix's timeline.

The Atlanta Falcons are being smart to take it slow with Michael Penix Jr.

Mahomes tore his ACL in December, while Danny Dimes tore his Achilles, but both of their respective franchises seem to be rushing them back to start in time for Week 1. However, the 26-year-old tore his ACL roughly a month before either of these guys, but there is a clear variable that explains this.

It's no secret that Penix has a lengthy injury history. His ACL tear marked the third in the last seven seasons, and the if the Falcons want to protect his long-term health (and potentially his standing as their long-term franchise quarterback), they know they have to be more cautious about his return.

Think about the story of Icarus. Fly too close to the sun and you get burned. That's precisely what Kevin Stefanski is ensuring won't happen to the Dirty Birds. This is precisely why they signed Tua Tagovailoa, because it put them in a position where they don't have to feel pressured to have him return by Week 1.

But it goes beyond that. They want insurance and someone they can trust as the starter so they can allow the third-year signal-caller all the time he needs to recover. And it's the same reason it's inevitable that this quarterback battle will end with Tua taking the field come Week 1 in Pittsburgh.

It's weird because Daniel Jones has his fair share of significant injuries in his past, but the Colts don't seem to be the least bit worried. And unlike with him or Patrick Mahomes, the Falcons are trying not to rush the recovery clock with Michael Penix Jr. this offseason--which is the sign of a job well done with a luxury only they have.