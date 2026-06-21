Michael Penix Jr. has everything on the line amid growing injury concerns

The Atlanta Falcons aren't asking Michael Penix Jr. to be Patrick Mahomes. All they want to see from the young signal-caller is some potential return on investment. Or really just any sort of glimmer of hope that he can be their long-term franchise quarterback, which we haven't really seen quite yet.

Just two years and 12 starts after the Falcons drafted Penix with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, his future with the franchise is already in jeopardy. Not only is he virtually unable to stay healthy for extended periods of time, his play has left a lot to be desired even when he is on the field.

Now, the 26-year-old has found himself embroiled in a quarterback battle with Tua Tagovailoa, and it's far from a guarantee that he wins the starting job. Not only is Tua the healthier of two, he's actually the signal-caller Kevin Stefanski chose to bring in--and that could spell trouble for Penix this summer.

Michael Penix Jr. has a lot to prove before the Falcons' offseason ends

Clearly, Falcons fans aren't the only ones who feel that Penix has a lot on the line. While discussing eight players with the most to prove during mandatory minicamp this week, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport placed the third-year man in the conversation, and it's hard to argue against that logic.

"Penix had better hope he's cleared," Davenport wrote. Or by the time he is, newcomer Tua Tagovailoa is likely to have locked up the starting job under center. It's not like Penix established a lead with his play over his first two seasons—he has completed less than 60 percent of his passes, has just 12 touchdown passes in a dozen NFL starts and he has averaged less than 200 passing yards per game."

Davenport noted that Michael Penix Jr. has completed less than 60% of his passes and has averaged less than 200 passing yards a game in his career. But that was also with Zac Robinson, Stefanski, Tommy Rees, and Tanner Engstrand run an offense much better suited to his strengths as a passer.

But that's not the worst part. The more time he spends on the sideline ramping up, the less time he has to get comfortable within the offense. That'll also give Tua a leg up in developing a rapport with the weapons, which could result in him running away with the starting job assuming he wins out.

"Every day that Tagovailoa gets all the first-round reps is a chance for him to show he should start in Week 1. He's already a far more accomplished player, having led the league in passing yards in 2023 and completion percentage in 2024. You can't win the starting job from the sideline, or by working out on the side."

It wasn't that long ago that the Washington product was torching defenses in college, but at the same time, Tagovailoa was a Pro Bowler who led the NFL in passing yards and completion percentage in back-to-back seasons. His track record of proven production is much more impressive than Penix's.

The lefty quarterback is ramping up in his return from a partially-torn ACL, but hasn't been cleared for 11 on 11s yet. Mandatory minicamp will be our first true test of how far his rehab has come, and he can turn things around if given a shot, but the spark must be lit this week.

Falcons fans should want to see Michael Penix Jr. turn things around, even if it'll clearly be easier said than done.