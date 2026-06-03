It only took a few OTA practices for Falcons' undrafted gem to spark chaos

Every year undrafted free agents offer some of the most intriguing storylines of the NFL offseason. Between rookie minicamp, OTAs, training camp, and the preseason, all 32 teams offer their undrafted rookies multiple chances to show what they're capable of and potentially make a Week 1 roster.

A strong summer is the difference between a diamond in the rough and an NFL career that ends before it can even begin. And the Atlanta Falcons seem to already have a steal on their hands in rookie center James Brockermeyer, who's already looking like a guy who could make the final roster.

During OTAs on Wednesday, Brockermeyer took all of the first-team reps at center while Ryan Neuzil was sidelined. And in that time, he reportedly fared pretty well, and quickly made a strong impression on legendary Falcons' offensive line coach Bill Callahan,.

“I'm really proud of the job he did today,” Callahan said. “He had to step up and step in and take over the controls. He did a great job. He was like the air traffic controller today, so he landed all the planes safely, which was great.”

UDFA James Brockermeyer could help the Falcons' center plans descend into chaos

The 23-year-old was a First Team All-American in 2025 and was a key piece for one of the best offensive lines in the nation, yet only went undrafted because he's a bit undersized at 6-foot-3 and 298 pounds, so frame wise, he's incredibly similar to the Falcons' current starting center. But what he lacks in size he makes up for in competitiveness and IQ.

The Miami product played for a team that's fresh off of an national championship appearance. And while that doesn't matter much, kept Carson Beck upright, anchored one of college football's best rushing attacks, and helped ignite Hurricanes' star RB's Mark Fletcher Jr.'s breakout season in 2025.

In his first year replacing Drew Dalman as the Dirty Birds' starting center , Neuzil is coming off of a season where he ranked inside the top 10 at center in both PFF grade and run blocking grade. But his job doesn't look to be safe after his breakout year, especially with Brockermeyer starting to emerge.

Behind Neuzil, the Falcons' center depth chart consists of Brockermeyer and free agent signing Corey Levin, who played for Callahan in Tennessee. But it appears that the undrafted rookie has already lapped Levin on the depth chart, and he may have a real shot of pushing for the starting job.

Of all of the undrafted free agents the Falcons signed, I would give Brockermeyer the best chance to make the roster, especially if he continues to make a strong impression as the offseason progresses