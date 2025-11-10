It took one game for Terry Fontenot to regret standing pat at the trade deadline

The Atlanta Falcons entered the trade deadline sitting at 3-5, but their playoff window remained wide open. It presented the team with the opportunity to be flexible before the deadline, as it was relatively easy for the Dirty Birds to operate as buyers or sellers, but Terry Fontenot instead chose to stand pat.

The silent deadline was a decision that was met with a lot of controversy among the fanbase, and the Falcons' Week 10 outcome did little to quell those concerns. After taking a trip overseas to Berlin, Atlanta fell 31-25 to the Indianapolis Colts in a gutting loss that kept fans' blood pressure high.

Two of the main areas on the roster where the Falcons were reportedly looking for help before the deadline were at wide receiver and cornerback, and both position presented concern on Sunday morning. The opportunity was there, but like always, Fontenot stayed complacent and it backfired.

Falcons' silent trade deadline has only aged worse after Week 10 loss

Despite another close loss, Michael Penix Jr. was fresh off of one of his best starts of the season in Week 9, and the glaring need for receiver depth behind Drake London has been clear. But instead, Raheem Morris decided to believe in the struggling Darnell Mooney to turn things around.

And beyond that, they felt comfortable with Casey Washington, KhaDarrel Hodge, and David Sills V getting meaningful snaps. And the same could be the said for the secondary amid Mike Hughes' down year in 2025, as they missed out on players like Michael Carter II and Roger McCreary.

Hughes didn't even play in Week 10, while his replacement, Dee Alford, left and did not return due to a concussion. This saw Keith Taylor and Josh Woods play considerable snaps on the outside next to A.J. Terrell.

And it didn't help that Billy Bowman Jr. had his hands full with Colts' rookie sensation Tyler Warren in his long-awaited return to the lineup. This roster has all of the talent to be a legit playoff contender, so one move for an extra weapon or additional depth could have put this team over the top.

The same could have been said to address their deficiencies in run defense, but even that didn't happen. Rather than take the necessary steps to improve this roster, they stayed silent as always, and had no answers after the defense surrendered over 500 total yards and 300 on the ground, while the offense struggled to keep pace with Daniel Jones and the Colts.

Not only did Fontenot mess up in not chasing additional win-now talent for Penix, he might've missed his final opportunity to save his job now that his hot seat is growing warmer. It's the same cycle in Atlanta and it seems to never change—mediocrity is what Falcons fans should expect nowadays.