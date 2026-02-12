Jeff Ulbrich said what all Falcons fans thought about Kaden Elliss' free agency

The Atlanta Falcons' defense needs Kaden Elliss, to put it lightly, and Jeff Ulbrich knows it. During his latest public comments, Ulbrich shed some light on the impending free agent's future in Atlanta.

"I would love Kaden back. I think we all would. The player that he is gave us amazing flexibility. To replace Kaden would take more than one human being," Ulbrich said.

This quote almost sounds like a pitch in front of the entire Falcons brass to re-sign him, and he's right. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a defensive cornerstone for the last three seasons, but he's finally a free agent.

The former seventh-round pick of the New Orleans Saints hasn't missed a game during his entire Falcons tenure and has been a model of consistency for the entire unit.

Jeff Ulbrich passionately explained why Kaden Ellis must be retained this offseason

Despite his age, he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. In fact, his 2025 season was an improvement upon his Pro-Bowl caliber 2024 campaign.

Elliss totalled 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and eight QB hurries. Not only did he improve in getting to the quarterback more often, he improved as a pass defender as well. Elliss allowed a career high four touchdowns this season, but improved his completion rate and passer rating against from 2024.

Not only is Elliss a strong linebacker, but he's a leader. The former Idaho Vandals star was a defensive captain in 2025 for the first time in his career.

In 2023, the Falcons signed Elliss to a three-year, $21 million contract. While he certainly won't get another extension of this size during the latter years of his career, he wouldn't out-price the Falcons.

Spotrac predicts Elliss will sign for somewhere in the neighborhood of $9 million a year this offseason. It is totally plausible for Atlanta to retain him at that rate. With how much Ulbrich loves Elliss in his scheme, and how far removed he is from New Orleans, it'd be hard to believe a bidding war would commence this offseason.

Several contenders who are looking for a swiss army knife on defense would likely try their hand at acquiring Elliss, but Atlanta has been home for Elliss for years, so it would likely be a mutual desire for him to return-- even if more Super Bowl-ready teams would like to get their hands on him.

The Falcons need help at the linebacker position regardless of his return. Divine Diablo, who played well around injuries in 2025 is entering the final year of his contract with the Falcons. Leonard Floyd's contract expired after the season, and JD Bertrand is as good as gone.

The Falcons need linebacker help this offseason, and it appears everyone involved wants Elliss to return for one last hoorah in Atlanta.