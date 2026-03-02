Jeremiyah Love's sensational combine gave Falcons fans Bijan Robinson flashbacks

Even though Jeremiyah Love isn't the biggest fan of Bijan Robinson's, it hasn't stopped Atlanta Falcons fans from noticing the many similarities between the two. That's part of what makes the chance of Love being drafted by the New Orleans Saints such a bummer, since dealing with one Bijan is enough.

We all know that the Heisman Trophy finalist is a fantastic player and one of the best running back prospects we have seen since Robinson himself, which he unsurprisingly put on display at the NFL combine. And he proved why the gap between himself and the rest of this RB draft class is so large.

Despite weighing in at 212 pounds, the 20-year-old ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, which the same time as Jahmyr Gibbs, who he is 15 pounds heavier than, and a tenth of a second faster than Bijan. While they're similar in frame that's a major difference, so he's is triggering some flashbacks to when Robinson lit up the combine in 2023.

The thought of Jeremiyah Love playing for the Saints has Falcons fans shaking in their boots

According to Next Gen Stats, Love's 40-time was the fastest among all running backs with a 90+ NGS production score across the last decade. That list has placed him into some elite company with star RBs such as Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor, and of course, Bijan Robinson.

Love's strong day didn't end there, though. During drills he looked incredibly fluid and technically sound, which further proved why he was far and away the best running back in the country. If you ask me, I thought he deserved the Heisman over Fernando Mendoza, but I realize that it's a QB award now.

Like Bijan, Love won't make it out of the top 10 of this draft, and there's even been some talk of him being drafted inside the top five. Frankly, what would serve the Falcons best is if he's off the board by the eighth pick, that way the Saints don't have an oportunity to land a clone of the best RB in the NFL.

The Saints already have a strong, young nucleus centered around Tyler Shough and Chris Olave, so seeing them draft the Notre Dame product would be a nightmare situation for the Dirty Birds. Alvin Kamara's time in New Orleans is on its last legs, and he would be a huge upgrade as a replacement.

Ironically enough, if Love ended up with the Saints, it would add to the laundry list of similarities he has with Atlanta's world-class RB. In this scenario, they both would have been elite prospects who shined at the combine and were drafted eighth by an NFC South teams who boasts a young offense.

Ideally, this doesn't happens, since the Falcons are already horrible enough against the run, while an immediate game-changer like Love avoiding New Orleans would make Atlanta's hopes of winning the NFC South that much better.