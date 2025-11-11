MVP frontrunner knows it's now or never with Bijan Robinson breathing down his neck

It's no secret that the Atlanta Falcons had no answers for Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor on Sunday morning. He ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-25 Falcons' overtime loss that marked the Dirty Birds' fourth straight loss, but made sure to catch up with Bijan Robinson after the game.

While Taylor dazzled in Berlin, he made sure he padded his growing MVP case. He already entered Week 10 leading the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and scrimmage yards, but his historic game prompted him to share a heartfelt moment with another one of the NFL's best running backs.

"Listen, you next up," Taylor was caught telling him. "You're the one that's gonna take this game to new heights. Stay consistent. Be undeniable. You're special."

It's an incredibly nice gesture from the All-Pro back who has pretty much nabbed Bijan's Offensive Player of the Year hopes right out from under. He was also heard telling Bijan "you gotta have No. 7 on the field", which was interesting after Zac Robinson chose to play Tyler Allgeier more in clutch time.

Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson shared heartfelt conversation after Falcons' Week 10 loss

Like many fans do, JT knows the third-year back is among the most dangerous players in the NFL. With guys like Robinson hot on his trail, this year could be his only opportunity to win MVP or Offensive Player of the Year—and even that is no foregone conclusion due to a competitive field.

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on pace for over 2,000 receiving yards this season, but Taylor is on pace to lead the NFL in points scored—a statistic which is always led by a kicker. Bijan used to be up there with them, but the 23-year-old has been stifled by opposing defenses as of late.

After 10 weeks, Taylor leads the NFL with 1,139 rushing yards, and Robinson wasn't far behind, as his 679 rushing yards (in one less game) ranked ninth. However, the core difference between the pair is clear: the Wisconsin product and the 8-2 Colts are a near lock to make the playoffs.

As for the 3-6 Falcons, it's a tale of better luck next year once again. Just like Arthur Smith, Bijan is being equipped by a play-caller who doesn't have the slightest idea of how to utilize his talent, as he's seen a downtick in usage after the Week 6 upset against the Bills.

If Atlanta doesn't want to waste the prime of another gold jacket-caliber player, a coaching shakeup is needed ASAP. But Raheem Morris seems to be blind to the issue.

Still, the coaching ineptitude didn't change the 26-year-old's admiration of the former Texas standout. Bijan is on pace for over 2,000 rushing yards as he continues to blossom into one of the NFL's brightest young talents.

And with the support and guidance of a more experienced vet, it's only a matter of time before he cements himself as one of the most electric players of this decade. Because if JT doesn't capitalize on his window, it could be closed by the budding star sometime soon.