Kevin Stefanski just confirmed a bizarre rookie saga Falcons fans can't ignore

Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp is officially underway, and it'll provide Falcons fans with the first look at their 2026 rookie class. Both the draft class and undrafted free agents have something to prove to Kevin Stefanski as the roster is set to preach competition that could soon blossom into chaos in training camp.

However, we won't get to see at all six players the Falcons drafted a few weeks ago. While addressing the media, Stefanski confirmed the the team will be holding second-round CB Avieon Terrell and sixth-round defensive tackle Anterio Thompson out of rookie minicamp due to injury, but said they will be present in the facility this weekend.

This means that third-round pick Zachariah Branch, fourth-round pick Kendal Daniels, sixth-round pick Harold Perkins Jr., and seventh-round pick Ethan Onianwa will be he only 2026 draft picks fans will get to see in action, but their presence (and Stefanski's words) also unwittingly exposed a trend Falcons fans can't ignore: those four are the only players Atlanta has signed to their rookie contracts.

The Falcons are holding two unsigned draft picks out of rookie minicamp due to injury

The 43-year-old coach made it clear that since the season doesn't start until September, the Dirty Birds want to be cautious with their rookies and not rush them back onto the field. Training camp won't even kick off until mid-July, so their lack of participation should be nothing to worry about.

Terrell suffered a tweaked hamstring during Clemson's Pro Day that hurt his draft stock, so the Falcons are smart to be patient with him. They drafted a first-round talent with the 48th pick, but a key part of ensuring he offers a return on investment on that value hinges on him being 100% healthy.

Stefanski's answer shows he isn't worried about them getting practice reps in before the start of the season. However, not signing their rookie deals is a different story. Branch, Daniels, Perkins, and Onianwa all signed their contracts this week, so if they're both present in the facility, there's no excuse not to get this done.

You have to give Cunningham credit for getting ahead of the 8-ball and closing most of Atlanta's rookie deals this quickly, but he still has to get deals done with these two at some point in the near future so the veteran coach can get the two exciting youngsters back on the practice field.

This usually takes time, so there's no cause for concern just yet, but hopefully this won't drag out much longer and the Falcons get deals done with their entire rookie class.