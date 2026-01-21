Kevin Stefanski just dodged a massive bullet after shocking Titans' coaching hire

The biggest win of Kevin Stefanski's first coaching staff with the Atlanta Falcons thus far has been his success in retaining DC Jeff Ulbrich. There was never any doubt that the defensive continuity would continue for another year, but if Stefanski let him walk, there would've been a lot of interest in Ulbrich.

It was inevitable that the 48-year-old would be back after Arthur Blank said publicly he wanted him to return, which saw them block an interview request for him from Dallas. That led multiple other teams to not even try, which was a bummer for several teams in need of a new defensive coordinator.

The Falcons agreed with a three-year deal to keep Ulbrich in Atlanta earlier this week, which was a masterclass in timing from Stefanski and Matt Ryan. Their deal came just hours before the Tennessee Titans hired Robert Saleh to be their next head coach, and he would've come calling about Ulbrich.

Falcons picked the perfect time to sign a new deal with Jeff Ulbrich after Titans hire Robert Saleh

Ulbrich was Saleh's defensive coordinator while he was coaching the New York Jets, which saw them turn Gang Green's defense into one of the best in football. When Saleh was (unjustly) fired midway through 2024, Ulbrich took over as the Jets' interim head coach and called plays for an elite defense.

That saw him return to Atlanta, where he led a vastly improved unit. In his first full-time stint calling plays, the Dirty Birds finished second in the NFL with a franchise record 57 sacks, while they also ranked inside the top 10 in the NFL in total takeaways, interceptions, and fumbles on the season.

The Falcons would have made a concerted effort to keep him regardless, but it wouldn't have been a secret that if the ink wasn't fresh, Ulbrich would've been Saleh's first call for the DC gig. Instead, he'll likely have to pivot to one of the many high-rising assistants on his coaching staff in San Francisco.

The Titans have a talented unit, but it doesn't hold a candle to Atlanta's own defense. The Falcons have four rookie difference-makers in pass-rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, safety Xavier Watts, and nickel corner Billy Bowman Jr., while second-year DT Brandon Dorlus broke out this year.

Ulbrich elevated practically the entire defense after Jimmy Lake struggled with mostly the same personnel, but he added guts to make the defense his. He struck gold in signing Divine Deablo, while Kaden Elliss enjoyed another big year at linebacker despite the loss of Nate Landman to Los Angeles.

Obviously, there's still room for improvement, but with Ulbrich back and not following his old boss, the defense should take another step forward.