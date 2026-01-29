Kevin Stefanski just said what every Falcons fan has been screaming for months

Kevin Stefanski made a strong first impression on Atlanta Falcons fans in his introductory press conference as the club's 20th head coach. He spoke confidently and proudly on the current state of the organization.

By the sound of it, Stefanski's eager to get down to business. He's fired up about the pieces at his disposal on both sides of the ball, and for good reason. There's loads of untapped potential in Atlanta, with him all but admitting as much.

For years, Falcons supporters have been clamoring that the team has the personnel to be a legitimate threat in the NFC. Now, they have a leader who shares their vision in Stefanski.

Kevin Stefanski sends message every Falcons fans will love about the roster

Stefanski wasted no time preaching to the choir. He highlighted the Falcons' collection of talent, including but not limited to superstar running back Bijan Robinson.

"I think there's really good young players at some key positions," Stefanski told reporters. "I think there's some veterans that have played excellent football over the course of their career. ... But if you look up and down the roster, there are players that I'm excited to coach and get the best version of."

As Stefanski alluded to, the Falcons' shortcomings in recent seasons haven't necessarily been because of their lineup. From Robinson to standout wide receiver Drake London and All-Pro tight endKyle Pitts (who's notably a pending unrestricted free agent), the offense has playmakers. Atlanta's less-than-ideal quarterback situation has complicated matters, though that can change under the right guidance.

Defensively, the safety duo of Jessie Bates and Xavier Watts, plus cornerback AJ Terrell, gives the Falcons an intriguing secondary. Linebacker Divine Deablo has been a stabilizing presence in the middle of the front seven. Moreover, Atlanta has ostensibly found its bookend pass-rush tandem in 2025 first-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce, who combined for 16 sacks as rookies.

Atlanta has underperformed relative to its depth chart. Stefanski believes in the squad and in his ability to help them reach their ceiling to rectify that. Nevertheless, it will ultimately come down to whether Michael Penix Jr. can prove himself as their franchise signal-caller,

For what it's worth, Stefanski seems confident in Penix's arm talent and strong collegiate pedigree.