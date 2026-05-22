Michael Penix Jr. set the record straight on his relationship with Tua Tagovailoa

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a quarterback battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, but like the old quote says, competition breeds excellence. But it also breeds respect, as unlike Penix and Kirk Cousins, the two signal-callers have quickly developed a strong rapport.

The Falcons are planning to split reps between their two signal-callers across the next couple of months, but that doesn't mean they see each other as true rivals. In fact, a competition like this is how respect is earned in the modern NFL, and in a small QB room, you can still get acquainted with the man who could steal your job. But iron sharpens iron, and it'll make both of them earn their shot.

While addressing the media after OTA's on Tuesday, not only was Penix asked about his progresses, he addressed the state of the quarterback room amid the QB battle. And he said that while his focus is more on getting healthy, his relationship with Tagovailoa has "been great", which is a great sign after the Kirk Cousins fiasco.

"I'm running my own race," Penix said. "I can't look into another lane. But at the same time, we are working together. That's what its all about. Working together and working with each other to finish the race."

Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa haven't let the QB battle stop them from becoming friends

The 26-year-old even went as far as to say that Tua has been "awesome". He put his ego aside by signing a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the Falcons in free agency, and is willing to go through a QB competition to prove his worth and mentor the much younger members of Atlanta's QB room.

After a horrible 2025 in which he got benched and threw 15 interceptions with the Miami Dolphins, Tua is hoping a change of scenery will turn things around. Between this offensive line and some elite weapons, the situation is much better than it's been in quite some time, so he can bounce back if given the opportunity. It wasn't long ago that he was an MVP candidate and Pro Bowl-caliber QB.

As for Penix, he continues to ramp up in his return from a paprtially torn ACL, and he's making good progress. I'm sure it helps that he's more focused on getting healthy than any sort of quarterback competition, but regardless, if there's any wisdom Tua can bestow upon him, I'm sure he'll listen.

They both may be entering a major crossroads in their NFL careers, but that's not going to stop them from acting like the consummate professionals that they are. The Dirty Birds have two quarterbacks they trust to start games in 2026 and they're both willing to help out whatever the result may be.