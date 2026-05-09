Prized Falcons’ rookie has prime chance to become Tua Tagovailoa’s best friend

Despite signing Tua Tagovailoa on a league minimum contract this offseason, the Atlanta Falcons are placing him in arguably the best situation he's ever had in the NFL. The offensive line is more stable than it was in Miami and Atlanta's weapons are elite, so he's a prime bounce-back candidate in 2026.

The second part of that sentence is high praise. Tagovailoa has played with guys like De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle in years past, so expecting him to elevate an offense where he'll be equipped with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts is not a wild ask from Kevin Stefanski.

For as much as guys like London and Bijan will steal all the shine, Tua's favorite weapon may not be either of them. After seeing how speed played a role in the Dolphins' offense, I'm more excited to see how the 28-year-old will fare throwing to third-round rookie speedster Zachariah Branch in 2026.

Zachariah Branch could become Tua Tagovailoa's new Tyreek Hill in Atlanta

Speaking of Hill, some in league circles have been comparing Branch's skillset to the eight-time Pro Bowler's. Last season at Georgia, the 21-year-old led the SEC in receptions, and his ability to make defenders miss and break tackles at his size made him one of the most dynamic players in the nation.

This Dirty Birds' offense is predicated on not just timing, but getting playmakers the ball in space. And in terms of space weapons, Branch is the most dangerous player the Falcons have in that area aside from Bijan. So even though he's not the downfield threat Tyreek is yet, he's still lightning in a bottle.

He's a better route runner (and deep threat) than he gets credit for, but he'll still play the "Cheetah role" as Tua's safety valve. While London and Pitts are the main downfield weapons, Bijan and Branch will do more in space, since they both have the ability to turn a short dump-off into a home-run play.

This Atlanta offense has sought to add speed all offseason, and they did just that with Branch. Despite his lack of size, his 4.35 second 40-yard dash is electrifying. He's not a boundary receiver like many of the other top wideouts in this draft class, but with London and Jahan Dotson on the outside, a space weapon is all he needs to be for Tua.

Tagovailoa is reaching a pivotal crossroads in his NFL career, and Zachariah Branch has the speed and explosive ability that should remind him of his former favorite target-- and I expect him to play a role in helping keep the Alabama product's career alive in 2026 and beyond as his new Tyreek.